• Smitty's Fish House West, 343 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 17).

• Simple Roast Coffee West, 321 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 21). Plastic bin of sugar stored on the floor under the espresso machine counter. Stainless steel scoop stored improperly in the plastic sugar bin located under the espresso machine counter. Upright black refrigerator at the coffee service area is missing accurate thermometer. Wiping cloths stored on the counters and not in sanitizing solution between uses.

• Ann's Family Restaurant, 113 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 21).

• China Wok, 19 Seminary St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 21). Eight wire baskets of egg rolls stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Door handle missing on upright freezer located in the back of the kitchen. Wire shelving in the walk in freezer covered with wood and not a smooth cleanable surface. Interior of upright freezer located in dry storage area dirty with liquid spillage. Dried food debris on the exterior surface of bins containing flour, sugar, and cornstarch located in the back kitchen.

• S-K American Legion Post #1234, 168 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 21).

• Roseadah's, 20 Mattie St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 22).

• Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 22).

• Colonial Inn, 3071 State Route 370, Meridian: satisfactory (March 24). Single use paper towels missing from designated employee hand sink behind the bar.

• LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post 911, 2558 Legion St., Cato: satisfactory (March 24).

• Cato's New York Pizzeria, 11376 South St., Cato: satisfactory (March 24). Multiple containers of shredded mozzarella cheese stacked on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Refrigerated sandwich prep unit located in the back kitchen lacking an adequate thermometer. Middle door of the pizza prep unit has a torn door gasket.

• Dunkin Donuts, 1578 Clark St. Road, Auburn: unsatisfactory (March 27). Six portions of cooked egg rounds and four sausage patties were observed in the onsite holding unit with no discard timer set. The internal temperature of the eggs was noted to be 82 degrees F, the internal temperature of the sausage patties were 101 degrees at the time of inspection. The eggs and sausage had been in the holder prior to the shift change; therefore the cook and or hold time could not be determined. Both the eggs and sausage patties were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection.The fill spouts of the jelly filling hoppers are covered in a layer of congealed jelly. The floor under the equipment throughout the facility is covered in a layer of food debris.

• Subway, 1695 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory (March 27).

• Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 75 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 27). Duct tape is being used to cover breaks in the plastic ling inside the refrigeration unit in the main preparation area. Duct tape and screw clamps being used to hold the shelving for the main pizza preparation cooler in place. The wall behind the mop sink is covered in food debris and lacks a smooth and easily cleanable surface. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to significant amount of grease and food debris buildup.

• Arby's, 193 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 22). The walls and FRP board around the mop sink are detached and covered in a film of mildew.

• Little Caesar's Pizza, 61 North St., Auburn: satisfactory (March 22). Duct tape used to hold the door handle in place on the triple door pizza cooler. Mildew buildup observed on the fan shroud of the walk-in cooler. Missing baseboard molding in the dish washing area.

• The Seneca Riverside, 9345 Stickle Road, Weedsport: satisfactory (March 29). Dust accumulation buildup on the exterior surface of the fan located in the walk-in cooler on the porch of the kitchen.

• Mama Maria New York Pizzeria, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 29).

• Wendy's, 218 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 30).

• Lasca's, 252 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (March 30).

• Genoa Hotel, 10060 State Route 90, Genoa: satisfactory (March 29). The baffle in the ice storage well observed to be covered in a thin layer of mildew. Door handles of equipment require cleaning due to grease buildup. The dedicated hand wash sink was observed to be filled with cleaning supplies. The wall behind the dish washing machine is in disrepair, holes and rotten wood present.

• Aurora Brewing Co., 1891 State Route 90, King Ferry: satisfactory (March 29).