Cayuga County restaurant inspections: May 23, 2022

• Christopher's at Elderberry Pond, 3712 Center St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (April 22).

• Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (April 22).

• C.J.'s Pub & Restaurant, 8902 S. Seneca St., Weedsport: unsatisfactory (April 22). Two ice bins located behind the bar holding ice to serve to customers all have a container each of limes and lemons. Correction: Bartender voluntarily removed the containers and ice from the bins. The bins were washed, rinsed and sanitized before refilling with ice. Containers moved to another location. Employee hand wash sink located in the kitchen corner is blocked by mop bucket. Ventilation hoods over fryers and cook top located in the kitchen have dust buildup.

• Classic Cones, 7342 State St. Road, Auburn: unsatisfactory (April 27). Two shallow 1/6 restaurant pans observed on the top outside edges of the grill in the main kitchen. One pan contained approximately one 1/2 cup of sauteed onions and peppers had a temperature of 87 degrees F at the time of inspection. The second pan contained approximately two cups of chili and had an internal temperature of 106 degrees F at the time of inspection. The products were being held as toppings for various menu items. Staff was unable to confirm when the items were reheated and placed in hot holding for service. Both of the food items were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Facility lacks accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit. Mildew buildup observed on the door gaskets of both soft serve ice cream machines.

• Mark's Pizzeria, 59 Arterial West, Auburn: satisfactory (April 27). The top of the chest freezer located in the back storage area is in disrepair and held together with duct tape. Observed a fish bin collecting overflow from the indirect drain under the vegetable preparation sink.

• Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (April 28).

• The Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (April 28). Condensate buildup observed on the bottom of the three-door refrigeration unit. Lack paper towels at the dedicated hand wash sink across form the walk-in cooler. Mildew buildup observed on the wall behind the dish washing machine.

• Balloons Restaurant, 67 Washington St., Auburn: satisfactory (April 28). Mildew buildup observed on the door gaskets on the double-door cooler unit and the walk-in cooler in the kitchen.

• C.J.'s Pub & Restaurant, 8902 S. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (April 29).

• Candy's Corner Cone, 102 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory (May 5).

• Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (May 6). The wooden shelving in the main kitchen has collapsed and can no longer support stored items. Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, duct work, filters, exhaust fans. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to significant grease and debris buildup.

• O'Toole's Tavern, 113 Osborne St., Auburn: satisfactory (May 6). Door gasket on upright cooler behind bar is torn. Door handle on upright cooler behind bar is broken. Men's restroom hand washing sink has small leak at pipe dripping into a bucket under the sink.

• Tom Thumb Drive-In, 6143 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (May 6). Condensation buildup around door of walk-in freezer located in the back room.

• Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Auburn: satisfactory (May 6). Interior walls of microwave dirty with food debris.

• DB's Drive In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (May 10).

• Deserae's Beatific Cafe & Ice Cream, 868 Main St., Locke: satisfactory (May 10).

• Lakeview Golf & Country Club, 6642 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (May 10). Counter cutting boards located throughout the kitchen are deeply scored and stained. Condensation buildup under fan on top shelf and floor of walk-in freezer located in dry storage area. Water damaged ceiling tile in corner over non- operational ice machine located in dry storage area.

• Classic Cones, 7342 State St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (May 12).

• A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (May 12).

