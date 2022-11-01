 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Restaurant inspections

Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 1, 2022

  • 0

A chef whose delicious meals have been savoured by fine diners at top Michelin-starred restaurants has won seven million views and 100K followers on TikTok from foodies keen to gobble up his tips on zero waste cooking. Tristan Welch’s videos revealing kitchen secrets such as how to turn sour…

• The Village Grill of Fair Haven, 809 State Route 104A, Sterling: satisfactory (Oct. 14).

• The Blue Moose Grille, 177 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory (Oct. 14). Two cases of lettuce and one 50-pound bag of potatoes stored on floor of walk-in cooler. Cutting board on sandwich prep unit is scored and stained. Doors open without screens to prevent insect entrance into facility.

• Dunkin Donuts, 2 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 17).

• Sweets By Sarah Bakery, 591 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory (Oct. 14).

• Gretchen's Confections, 27 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 18).

• Arby's, 2767 State Route 31, Weedsport: satisfactory (Oct. 18). Ceiling and walls of walk-in cooler observed to have mildew accumulation. Floor of walk in freezer observed to have food debris and miscellaneous cardboard scrap.

People are also reading…

• Jreck Subs, 2700 E. Brutus St., Weedsport: satisfactory (Oct. 18).

• Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 State Route 31, Port Byron: satisfactory (Oct. 18).

• Honey's Hoagies, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 18).

• Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 19).

• The Point at Sand Beach, 2924 Sand Beach Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 19). Shelving in the kitchen rusty and not a smooth cleanable surface. Black residue buildup on door gasket of upright freezer located in the kitchen.

• Parker''s Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 19). Missing the handle of the cold side of the faucet for the dedicated hand wash sink. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to grease buildup.

• Hann's Homemade, 15 Burt Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 20).

• Ed & Jean's Ice Cream Shoppe, 95 Rochester St., Port Byron: satisfactory (Oct. 21).

The Chittenango Service Area (I-90 westbound, mile marker 266) in Canastota, NY is now open to the public. The location is the second of the first ten service areas to open to Thruway customers as part of the $450 million public private redevelopment project. The Indian Castle Service Area was the first location to open on Aug. 26.

The Chittenango Service Area is located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 (Canastota) and exit 34A (Syracuse I-481).

Restaurant options include:

• Chick-fil-A

• Starbucks (Drive-Thru)

• Applegreen Market Store

• Taste NY Food and Drink Products

Other amenities include:

• Outdoor seating

• Food truck space

• Dog walking area

• Private nursing area

• Digital tourism kiosk*

• Two level 3 fast EV chargers*

*Not currently operational - Available at a later date

All 27 service areas are being redeveloped in a $450 million project with Empire State Thruway Partners. The project is funded through a public-private partnership, and no toll dollars or state tax dollars are being used. Customers can learn more about the service area redevelopment project on the Thruway Authority’s website dedicated to the project and its developments. Customers can view a project map, photo gallery and renderings and more information about the planned amenities and services.

The Thruway Authority's 27 Service Areas are utilized by the 250 million vehicles that travel on the Thruway system every year. Thruway service areas are open 24 hours a day and offer motorists unique food and retail options, restroom facilities and fueling for passenger and commercial vehicles. Taste NY Farm Markets and Tourism Information Centers are also available at select locations.

The Indian Castle Service Area (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 210) in Danube, NY is now open to the public. The location is the first of the ten service areas to reopen to Thruway customers as part of the $450 million public private redevelopment project.

Indian Castle Service Area

The Indian Castle service area is located on I-90 eastbound between exit 29A (Little Falls) and exit 29 (Canajoharie).

Restaurant options include:

• Popeyes

• Starbucks (Drive-Thru)

• Applegreen Market Store

• Taste NY Food and Drink Products

Other amenities include:

• Outdoor seating

• Farm market space

• Food truck space

• Dog walking area

• Private nursing area

• Two level 3 fast EV chargers*
Restaurant inspections
Jeremy Boyer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Industry: chemical recycling as solution to waste

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News