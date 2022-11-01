Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 1, 2022

• The Village Grill of Fair Haven, 809 State Route 104A, Sterling: satisfactory (Oct. 14).

• The Blue Moose Grille, 177 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory (Oct. 14). Two cases of lettuce and one 50-pound bag of potatoes stored on floor of walk-in cooler. Cutting board on sandwich prep unit is scored and stained. Doors open without screens to prevent insect entrance into facility.

• Dunkin Donuts, 2 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 17).

• Sweets By Sarah Bakery, 591 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory (Oct. 14).

• Gretchen's Confections, 27 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 18).

• Arby's, 2767 State Route 31, Weedsport: satisfactory (Oct. 18). Ceiling and walls of walk-in cooler observed to have mildew accumulation. Floor of walk in freezer observed to have food debris and miscellaneous cardboard scrap.

• Jreck Subs, 2700 E. Brutus St., Weedsport: satisfactory (Oct. 18).

• Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 State Route 31, Port Byron: satisfactory (Oct. 18).

• Honey's Hoagies, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 18).

• Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 19).

• The Point at Sand Beach, 2924 Sand Beach Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 19). Shelving in the kitchen rusty and not a smooth cleanable surface. Black residue buildup on door gasket of upright freezer located in the kitchen.

• Parker''s Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 19). Missing the handle of the cold side of the faucet for the dedicated hand wash sink. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to grease buildup.

• Hann's Homemade, 15 Burt Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 20).

• Ed & Jean's Ice Cream Shoppe, 95 Rochester St., Port Byron: satisfactory (Oct. 21).