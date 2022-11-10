Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 10, 2022

• Turtle Cove Resort & Marina, 356 King St., Fair Haven: satisfactory (Oct. 21). Food items observed to be double stacked in the preparation cooler. Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler. Floors throughout the facility require cleaning due to grease and food debris buildup. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to grease buildup.

• Little Sodus Inn, 14451 Bell Ave., Fair Haven: satisfactory (Oct. 21). Lack an adequate filtration system for the hood system in the kitchen.

• Amelia's Deli, 1485 Lake Road, Aurora: satisfactory (Oct. 21).

• Dunkin Donuts, 1578 Clark St. Road, Auburn: unsatisfactory (Oct. 25). Approximately one cup of hash browns located in the tray of the hot holding unit measured a temperature of 110 degrees F. The hash browns were voluntarily discarded at the time of the inspection.

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 276 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 24). Standing water observed in the floor drain behind the service line. Missing grout from between the floor tiles through out the facility. Missing multiple floor tiles around the fryers in the kitchen. The exhaust hood is missing filters.

• Arby's, 193 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 26). Heating vents located within the back cleaning and office areas observed to have dust accumulation.

• CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 26).

• Detomaso's Pizzeria, 17 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 26). Right side door gasket on upright refrigerator unit to right of doorway is torn.

• Lewis' Home Town Cooking, 343 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 26). Two 35-pound containers of cooking oil stored on the floor in the back storage area. Cutting board located on the refrigerated sandwich prep unit of the cook line is scored and stained. Exterior door of the microwave located in the kitchen is dirty with dried food residue. Exterior sides of the fryer located on the cook line has grease residue buildup. The top of the pizza oven located in the back kitchen is littered with food debris.

• Colonial Lodge, 2630 State Route 41A, Moravia: satisfactory (Oct. 26). Chest freezer located in the kitchen has heavy condensation buildup on the interior walls of the unit. Exterior surface on the side of fryer and cook top have heavy grease buildup. Interior of microwave on shelf in the kitchen is dirty with food debris. Ventilation hoods over the cooking area of the kitchen have heavy grease and dust buildup.

• Lasca's, 252 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 27).

• Balloons Restaurant, 67 Washington St., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 27). Missing, broken door gaskets on the cooler doors in the bar. Duct tape holding the lid of the chest freezer together in the basement.

• Papa Paulie's Pizza, 247 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 27).