Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 11, 2021

• Taylor House, 396 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory.

• Lin Bo Chinese Restaurant, 8932 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory. Several cooked food items including egg rolls and breaded chicken noted to be stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Five-gallon bucket of general Tso sauce being stored on the floor of the facility. The plastic molding inside the upright single door freezer has cracked and broken apart leaving exposed the insulation. Dedicated hand wash sink is not easily accessible due to a stacks of bagged rice and plastic wrap stacked in front of the sink.

• Ichiban, 181 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit. Shelving inside the walk-in cooler are noted to be pitted with rust. The door gaskets for the walk-in cooler are torn and missing along parts of the door. Sanitizing solution was not properly prepared at the time of inspection. Food contact surfaces are not being adequately sanitized between usage. Mildew growth noted along the baffle inside the ice storage well. The floors under equipment and along the base board areas in the kitchen are covered in a thick layer of dirt and grease.

• Summerhill Brewing, 14408 State Route 90, Locke: satisfactory.

• Goody's Lake Como Inn, 1307 E. Lake Road, Cortland: satisfactory. Significant mildew build-up noted on the fan shroud and shelving inside the walk-in cooler in the kitchen. The floor in front of the walk-in beer cooler door is bare delaminated plywood. The wall under the door of the walk-in cooler in the kitchen lacks sheathing and is covered in mildew.

• Colonial Lodge, 2630 State Route 41A, Moravia: unsatisfactory (Nov. 4). An open five-pound bag of raw sausage noted to be stored directly above containers of cooked biscuits and adjacent to produce in the single door refrigeration unit in the main kitchen. Ten dozen containers of raw eggs were also stored above produce in the same cooler. The sausage and eggs were relocated in the cooler to prevent cross contamination. The ice machine lacks an adequate front cover, leaving the internal components of the machine exposed. Sanitizing solution was not properly prepared at the time of inspection. Food contact services not properly sanitized between usage when contamination should occur. Mildew build-up noted the lid and ice well if the ice machine. Significant mildew buildup noted on the wall behind the three bay sink.

• Historic Grounds Coffe, 83 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Three-door black refrigerator located behind the service counter (with coffee dispensers on top) lacked a thermometer.

• Frank Calimeri Post #49, 42 Clark St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Auburn Movieplex, 360 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Dunkin Donuts, 1578 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 5).

• Ukrainian National Club, 125 Washington St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• S-K American Legion Post #1324, 168 State St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Carolyn's Creations, 11370 South St., Cato: satisfactory.

• Dunkin Donuts, 3475 State Route 370, Cato: satisfactory. The black mini refrigerator located under the coffee dispensers near the drive-up service window counter was noted to have a white liquid substance on the interior.

• Dunkin Donuts, 149 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Ice build-up was noted to be present on the floor of the walk-in cooler near the freezer door entrance as a result of a ceiling leak. No food items were located directly around this area so no cross contamination occurred at the time of the inspection. Hot water dispenser located near the drive-up service window was noted to have a leak.

• Hunter's Diner, 18 Genesee St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Nov. 10). Coleslaw, applesauce and cottage cheese stored in 1/6 pans in the breakfast preparation cooler. Raw shell eggs and a stainless steel bowl used to mixed eggs for omelets noted to actively above the ready-to-eat food items. Both the eggs and mixing bowl were relocated in the cooler. The ready-to-eat foods were relocated to another cooler. Observed male food service worker preparing a fish sandwich while wearing only one glove. During the course of sandwich preparation the employee picked up leaf lettuce from sandwich station with his bare hand and and placed it on two rolls while preparing the order for service. The employee also touched the roll with his bare hands. The roll and lettuce were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Wiping clothes are not properly stored in sanitizing solution. Cracked broken floor tiles noted throughout the facility. Missing large portions of baseboard inside the kitchen.

• Colonial Inn, 3071 State Route 370, Meridian: satisfactory.

• Rosedah's, 20 Mattie St., Auburn: satisfactory.

