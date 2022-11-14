Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 14, 2022

• Kosta's Bar & Grill, 105 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 1). Wiping cloths improperly stored on work surfaces not in sanitizing solution. Dried food debris buildup observed on the slicer. Drain flies observed in the dish washing area and the basement preparation kitchen. Food debris and grease buildup is present under the main cook line. Missing multiple ceiling tiles throughout the facility. Filters in both the pizza preparation exhaust hood and main cook line exhaust hood require cleaning due to grease buildup.

• New China Royal, 103 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 1). A thermometer is missing from upright refrigerator located behind the front counter. A thermometer is missing from the refrigerated prep unit located on the cook line. A tin can is being reused as a scoop in the flour bin. The door gasket on the upright freezer located at the end of the cook line is torn. The interior roof of the microwave on the cook line is completely torn and in disrepair. The exterior surfaces of plastic bins containing corn starch, flour and sugar are dirty with dried food residue. A few mouse droppings observed on the top shelf located in the back storage area. No sign of rodents noted during inspection. The flooring on the left side of the cook line has heavy grease and residue buildup. Poor lighting in the back storage hall of the facility. Dust accumulation on the fan covers located in the walk in cooler of the kitchen.