 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Restaurant inspections

Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 17, 2022

  • 0

• Next Chapter Brewpub,100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 4).

• Starlite Lanes, 1379 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 4). Accumulation of grease residue on the front exterior surface of pizza oven under the fryers located in the kitchen.

• Auburn Diner, 64 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 7)

• Dilly's, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 7).

• Angelo's Pizza, 25 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 7).

• A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St.: satisfactory (Nov. 4).

• C.J.'s Pub & Restaurant, 8902 S. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (Nov. 8).

• Ichiban, 181 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 8). Broken and cracked door gaskets observed on the double door cooler in the sushi station. Missing sections of the door gaskets for both the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Significant mildew buildup observed on the door gaskets of the cooler units in the sushi station. Wiping cloths are not properly stored in sanitizing solution. The door handles of equipment throughout the facility are covered in a film of grease. Thin film of rust observed on the metal shelving in the walk in cooler. There is a thick stream of grease observed to be running from the roof fan for the hood system down the roof and dripping onto the ground surface. The filters in the exhaust hood are covered in a film of grease and food debris.

People are also reading…

• Dunkin Donuts, 9032 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (Nov. 8). Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit.

• Hardware Cafe & General Store, 566 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory (Nov. 9).

• Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 75 Owasco St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Nov. 9). Seven slices of Buffalo chicken pizza, three slices of chicken and bacon and ranch pizza and four slices of chicken and bacon and barbecue pizza were located in the hot holding display case at temperatures ranged from 101 degrees F to 126 degrees F. Time is being used as a critical control point for this facility but no disposal times were being recorded. Accurate disposal times were documented in the pizza log at the time of inspection. Handwashing sink located next to the three-bay sink is blocked by garbage cans, inaccessible.

• Aurora Inn Food Service, 391 Main St., Aurora: unsatisfactory (Nov. 3). The lower refrigerator and drawer section of the prep unit on the right side of the cook line had a measured temperature of 54 degrees F during inspection. A quarter sheet pan of hash brown casserole located in the drawer of the unit since the morning measured 54 degrees F during inspection. No other potentially hazardous foods are stored in the bottom and drawers of the unit. Correction: The hash brown casserole was voluntarily discarded during inspection. Maintenance was notified to check the unit for refrigeration issue. No potentially hazardous foods are to be stored in the unit until repaired and the unit maintains temperature to cold hold at 45 degrees F or below for 24 hours. Counter cutting board on the cook line is scored and stained.

• Aurora Inn Food Service, 391 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory (Nov. 9).

• Daphine's Diner, 15085 State Route 104, Martville: satisfactory (Nov. 9). Multiple floor tiles observed not to be securely attached to sub floor. Portions of the facility lack sealant (cabinet doors, door to the kitchen and portions of the walls in the kitchen).

• Rowland House, 453 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory (Nov. 9).

• Nino's Pizzeria, 115 Main St., Port Byron: satisfactory (Nov. 9). The top for the pizza preparation station is broken in two pieces. Several holes observed in the drywall. Lack sealant on walls in the main kitchen.

A Restaurant in Bangkok serves up burgers made from CRICKETS. Owner Pooripat Thiapairat, 24, had the idea of making the protein-rich superfood more palatable by turning it into a burger patty. The chef even makes the bun from the powered insects. Customers are now flocking to the pop-up burger joint Bounce Burger by The Brisket in the Ramkamhaeng district of the Thai capital. Pooripat said that he wanted to make crickets more consumer-friendly as they have nutritional benefits. He said: 'Because burgers are a dish that is well recognised all around the world, I feel this menu has the potential to make people more eager to try crickets.' Crickets are used in both the burger buns and the patty. Customers can choose whether they want cricket powder sprinkled on top of the patty or want it minced and mixed with the beef. The chef only uses a portion of the cricket's body so that its legs or antennae do not get stuck in the customer's throat. Pooripat said that crickets have health benefits to offer - and could help to reduce the global dependence on meat. He added: 'If crickets were to replace livestock as a viable alternative food source, methane emissions from livestock would also be reduced. 'And, because many Thai farmers raise cricket farms, I believe this will improve their quality of life.' Edible crickets are safe for daily consumption as a healthy alternative diet due to their high protein content and health-promoting properties, according to Food and Agriculture Organization research on alternative food sources with high nutritive values that can substitute livestock. While in Asia and Africa, millions of people suffering from malnutrition could also eat them to achieve SDGs Goal No.2, Zero Hunger. Microsoft founder Bill Gates is one of the world's most well-known advocates of reducing meat intake, as cattle farming is believed to be one of the biggest contributors to deforestation and climate change.
Restaurant inspections
Jeremy Boyer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Qatar 2022, a controversial World Cup: Restrictions on LGBTQ+ community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News