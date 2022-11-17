Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 17, 2022

• Next Chapter Brewpub,100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 4).

• Starlite Lanes, 1379 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 4). Accumulation of grease residue on the front exterior surface of pizza oven under the fryers located in the kitchen.

• Auburn Diner, 64 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 7)

• Dilly's, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 7).

• Angelo's Pizza, 25 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 7).

• A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St.: satisfactory (Nov. 4).

• C.J.'s Pub & Restaurant, 8902 S. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (Nov. 8).

• Ichiban, 181 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 8). Broken and cracked door gaskets observed on the double door cooler in the sushi station. Missing sections of the door gaskets for both the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Significant mildew buildup observed on the door gaskets of the cooler units in the sushi station. Wiping cloths are not properly stored in sanitizing solution. The door handles of equipment throughout the facility are covered in a film of grease. Thin film of rust observed on the metal shelving in the walk in cooler. There is a thick stream of grease observed to be running from the roof fan for the hood system down the roof and dripping onto the ground surface. The filters in the exhaust hood are covered in a film of grease and food debris.

• Dunkin Donuts, 9032 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (Nov. 8). Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit.

• Hardware Cafe & General Store, 566 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory (Nov. 9).

• Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 75 Owasco St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Nov. 9). Seven slices of Buffalo chicken pizza, three slices of chicken and bacon and ranch pizza and four slices of chicken and bacon and barbecue pizza were located in the hot holding display case at temperatures ranged from 101 degrees F to 126 degrees F. Time is being used as a critical control point for this facility but no disposal times were being recorded. Accurate disposal times were documented in the pizza log at the time of inspection. Handwashing sink located next to the three-bay sink is blocked by garbage cans, inaccessible.

• Aurora Inn Food Service, 391 Main St., Aurora: unsatisfactory (Nov. 3). The lower refrigerator and drawer section of the prep unit on the right side of the cook line had a measured temperature of 54 degrees F during inspection. A quarter sheet pan of hash brown casserole located in the drawer of the unit since the morning measured 54 degrees F during inspection. No other potentially hazardous foods are stored in the bottom and drawers of the unit. Correction: The hash brown casserole was voluntarily discarded during inspection. Maintenance was notified to check the unit for refrigeration issue. No potentially hazardous foods are to be stored in the unit until repaired and the unit maintains temperature to cold hold at 45 degrees F or below for 24 hours. Counter cutting board on the cook line is scored and stained.

• Aurora Inn Food Service, 391 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory (Nov. 9).

• Daphine's Diner, 15085 State Route 104, Martville: satisfactory (Nov. 9). Multiple floor tiles observed not to be securely attached to sub floor. Portions of the facility lack sealant (cabinet doors, door to the kitchen and portions of the walls in the kitchen).

• Rowland House, 453 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory (Nov. 9).

• Nino's Pizzeria, 115 Main St., Port Byron: satisfactory (Nov. 9). The top for the pizza preparation station is broken in two pieces. Several holes observed in the drywall. Lack sealant on walls in the main kitchen.