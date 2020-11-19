Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 19, 2020

• Dunkin Donuts, 3475 State Route 370, Cato: satisfactory. The top of the ice well was not properly closed while not in use. The dedicated hand wash sink noted to be blocked and containing dirty coffee dispensing equipment. The hand washing sink on the main cook line is noted to be covered in a layer of rust. Dirt and food debris noted on the floor under equipment.

• China Wok, 19 Seminary St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Nov. 3). A two-gallon food grade bin containing cooked breaded chicken pieces for sweet and sour chicken was being stored adjacent to the fryers. The internal temperature of the chicken was noted to be 58 degrees F at the time of inspection. Approximately four pounds of chicken was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Multiple food bins containing cooked food items being stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Food products being actively stored in non-food-grade bins inside the walk-in cooler. Sanitizing solution was not properly prepared at the time of inspection. In-use food storage containers are not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized while being used in the cooling process and storage process.

• New China Royal, 103 Genesee St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Nov. 3): A three-gallon bin containing cooked breaded chicken noted to be stored adjacent to the fryer. The bin contained chicken to be used for General Tso’s chicken orders. The internal temperature of the chicken was noted to be 66 degrees F at the time of inspection. Approximately five pounds of chicken was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Observed one male employee not wearing any face covering while actively cooking/preparing orders inside the facility. The employee properly donned a mask upon request. Cleavers noted to be actively stored between the preparation cooler and a chest freezer. Lack accurate thermometers between each and every cooler unit inside the facility. The inside of the large chest freezer lacks an adequate seal and is completely covered in a layer of rust. Sanitizing solution not properly prepared at the time of inspection. Food contact surfaces are not properly sanitized during preparation and between usage where contamination could occur. Evidence of cockroach activity inside glue monitoring traps throughout the facility. Rodent/insect traps are not being monitored/ installed by a pest control professional. Facility lacks a current pest control contract. Filters in the exhaust hood are covered in a significant layer of grease.