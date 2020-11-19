Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 19, 2020

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 276 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Dunkin Donuts, 3475 State Route 370, Cato: satisfactory. The top of the ice well was not properly closed while not in use. The dedicated hand wash sink noted to be blocked and containing dirty coffee dispensing equipment. The hand washing sink on the main cook line is noted to be covered in a layer of rust. Dirt and food debris noted on the floor under equipment.
• China Wok, 19 Seminary St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Nov. 3). A two-gallon food grade bin containing cooked breaded chicken pieces for sweet and sour chicken was being stored adjacent to the fryers. The internal temperature of the chicken was noted to be 58 degrees F at the time of inspection. Approximately four pounds of chicken was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Multiple food bins containing cooked food items being stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler. Food products being actively stored in non-food-grade bins inside the walk-in cooler. Sanitizing solution was not properly prepared at the time of inspection. In-use food storage containers are not properly washed, rinsed and sanitized while being used in the cooling process and storage process.
• New China Royal, 103 Genesee St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Nov. 3): A three-gallon bin containing cooked breaded chicken noted to be stored adjacent to the fryer. The bin contained chicken to be used for General Tso’s chicken orders. The internal temperature of the chicken was noted to be 66 degrees F at the time of inspection. Approximately five pounds of chicken was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Observed one male employee not wearing any face covering while actively cooking/preparing orders inside the facility. The employee properly donned a mask upon request. Cleavers noted to be actively stored between the preparation cooler and a chest freezer. Lack accurate thermometers between each and every cooler unit inside the facility. The inside of the large chest freezer lacks an adequate seal and is completely covered in a layer of rust. Sanitizing solution not properly prepared at the time of inspection. Food contact surfaces are not properly sanitized during preparation and between usage where contamination could occur. Evidence of cockroach activity inside glue monitoring traps throughout the facility. Rodent/insect traps are not being monitored/ installed by a pest control professional. Facility lacks a current pest control contract. Filters in the exhaust hood are covered in a significant layer of grease.
• Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. The floors under the equipment along the cook line requires cleaning due to a significant grease and food debris build-up. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to significant grease build-up.
• Gusto Italiano, 105 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Lewis' Home Town Cooking, 343 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• China Wok, 19 Seminary St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 6). Cooked food products being stored in non-food-grade containers inside the walk-in cooler.
• New China Royal, 103 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 6). Multiple bins of cooked and raw food products stored uncovered and in non-food-grade containers in the walk-in cooler. The inside of the large chest freezer lacks an adequate seal and is covered in a layer of rust.
• Next Chapter Brewpup, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Dunkin Donuts, 1578 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Angelo's Pizza, 125 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius: satisfactory.
• Spring Garden, 68 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory. Multiple tray’s of frozen chicken and pork stored uncovered and double stacked in the single door freezer unit. The door top for the chest freezer is in disrepair. The top is warped and covered in a layer of rust
• Dunkin Donuts, 1695 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory.
• Subway, 1695 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory.
• Balloons Restaurant, 67 Washington St., Auburn: satisfactory. Missing multiple floor tiles in the kitchen. The plywood subfloor is exposed is some areas.
• Drifters on Owasco Lake, 2846 Fire Lane 1, Moravia: satisfactory.
