Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 28, 2022

• Thurston-Schramm-Reynolds VFW 8137, 513 Erie St., Montezuma: satisfactory (Nov. 10). Metal cooling plate located in ice well in the bar area was noted to have a buildup of black residue underneath and on top. Ice well and cooling plate were cleaned at the time of inspection.

• Dunkin Donuts, 1578 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 14).

• China Wok, 19 Seminary St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 10). Non-food grade containers used to store both frozen and prepared food onsite. Sanitizing solution was not prepared at the time of inspection. In use food preparation surfaces are not properly sanitized between usage. Handles of equipment throughout the facility are covered in a film of grease.

• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 10).

• Ann's Family Restaurant, 113 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfatory (Nov. 15).

• Cato's New York Pizzeria, 11376 South St., Cato: satisfactory (Nov. 15). Food items being stored in non food grade containers in the walk-in cooler. Lack trim on the pass thru to the main kitchen ceiling.

• Mort's at Tinkers, 78 Franklin St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 16). Missing multiple floor tiles in the kitchen area.

• Colonial Inn,, 3071 State Route 370, Meridian: satisfactory (Nov. 18).

• York Street Diner, 6 York St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 18).

• Smitty's Fish House West, 343 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 18).

• Mr. Pizza, 69 Wall St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 18). Grease buildup observed between equipment on the main cook line.

• Lavish Lounge Bar & Restaurant, 288 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 17). Cutting board on refrigerated prep unit is scored. Interior back wall of upright freezer by entrance to kitchen has accumulation of condensation. Door on upright refrigerator located in the kitchen is torn. Vinyl flooring in the walk-in cooler is torn.

• Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Nov. 22). Miscellaneous debris buildup is present on the walls of the walk-in cooler.