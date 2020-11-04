Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 4, 2020

• Port Byron Diner, 97 Rochester St., Port Byron: satisfactory. The floor of the walk-in cooler requires cleaning due to significant food debris build up. Floors throughout the facility have broken, cracked and missing floor tiles.
• Arby's, 2767 State Route 31, Weedsport: satisfactory. The baseboard around the back door and mop sink have deteriorated due to water damage. The wallboard behind the base tile and the FRP facing is no longer securely attached. The floor under the fryers is noted to have a layer of food debris and grease under it. The filters in the exhaust hood are covered in a layer of grease.
• Lasca's, 252 Grant Avenue, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Hardware Cafe & General Store, 566 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory.
• Taco Bell, 168 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Applebee's Neighborhood Grille & Bar, 221 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Missing grout between the floor tiles throughout the dishwashing area. Significant amount of mildew build up noted on the walls under the dishwashing area.
• McDonald's, NYS Thruway Milepost 310 East, Port Byron: satisfactory. Faucet along the back wall of the facility does not turn completely off.
• Edy's Ice Cream, 1073 State Route 31, Port Byron: satisfactory.
• Subway-Walmart, 297 Grant Avenue, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Cafe 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Osteria Salina, 16/20 State St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• The Village Grill of Fair Haven, 809 State Route 104A, Sterling: satisfactory.
• Domino's Pizza, 19 Dill St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Little Caesar's Pizza, 61 North St., Auburn: satisfactory. Standing water and dirty plastic debris noted around grease trap. Corrected at time of inspection.
• The Family Deli, 110 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory.
• Starbucks, 160 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Sterling Cidery, 14451 Richmond Ave., Sterling: satisfactory.
• Cobblestone Inn, 537 State Route 38, Locke: satisfactory.
• A Burger Shack & More, 868 Main St., Locke: satisfactory. Knives improperly stored between equipment in the main kitchen. Missing broken and cracked floor tiles in the kitchen area.
• New York Pizzeria, 8889 S. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory. The walls around the slicer lack adequate finish, bare sheet-rock present. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to significant grease build up.
