Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 4, 2020

• Port Byron Diner, 97 Rochester St., Port Byron: satisfactory. The floor of the walk-in cooler requires cleaning due to significant food debris build up. Floors throughout the facility have broken, cracked and missing floor tiles.

• Arby's, 2767 State Route 31, Weedsport: satisfactory. The baseboard around the back door and mop sink have deteriorated due to water damage. The wallboard behind the base tile and the FRP facing is no longer securely attached. The floor under the fryers is noted to have a layer of food debris and grease under it. The filters in the exhaust hood are covered in a layer of grease.