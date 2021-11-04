Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 4, 2021

• Cameron's Bakery, 169 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. The shelving in the walk-in cooler is noted to be covered in a thin layer of rust. Broken and cracked floor tiles are present in the main kitchen area, The floor in the cake decorating/bread slicing area requires cleaning due to food debris build up.

• Ann's Family Restaurant, 113 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Dunkin Donuts, 1578 Clark St. Road, Auburn: unsatisfactory (Oct. 7). Three pieces of thinly sliced ham and approximately 2 cups of hash browns were noted to be present in trays of the hot holding unit in the preperation area. The temperature of the ham was noted to be 118 degrees F and the temperature of the hash browns was noted to be 128 degrees F. The thinly sliced ham and the hash browns were voluntarily discarded at the time of the inspection. The right stainless steel under-the-counter refrigerator located in the food service area lacked a thermometer. A yellow jacket was noted in the display case at the time of the inspection. Numerous drain flies and house flies were present within the main service area and dining area of the facility. Speckles of fly feces were noted on the corners of the range hood located above the food preparation table.

• Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Auburn: satisfactory. Numerous (12 to 15) commercially pre-packaged portions of macaroni and cheese were noted in standing water within the two bay located in the back food preparation area. The area around the door gasket of the walk-in refrigerator located in the bakery preparation area was noted to have mildew build up. Water pooling was noted to be present behind the carbon dioxide tank in the equipment/chemical storage area. A puddle of liquid was observed along the wall of the baked goods service area. Heavy build-up of dirt and dust observed within the duct work of the ventilation hood located above the dishwasher unit.

• Arby's, 193 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. The drain from the drip trough of the soda machine located by the drive through window was leaking. Floors, walls, ceilings not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces. Dust build-up around the ceiling ventilation unit present.

• Tailgators Bar & Grill, 1 Arterial East, Auburn: satisfactory.

• Sennett Livestock Sales, 3180 Turnpike Road, Auburn: satisfactory.

• Subway, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Dunkin Donuts, 160 State St., Auburn: satisfactory. Fruit flies and house flies observed in food prep area, on surfaces of counters and equipment. Floor throughout food preparation area not clean. Debris noted under counters and equipment.

• Daphine's Diner, 15085 State Route 104, Martville: unsatisfactory (Oct. 8): A box containing produce (carrots, lettuce,tomato,s, celery) observed to be actively stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. The bin of produce was directly adjacent to the shelf where a bin of raw fish and raw ground beef were stored. The produce was relocated to another shelf in the walk-in cooler to prevent potential cross contamination. The facility lacks an accurate thermometer that can effectively measure both cooking and cooling temperatures. The available onsite thermometer is not designed to measure below 120 F. Internal temperatures of all cold food items was observed to be between 39 and 41 degrees F and no food items were in the process of active cooling at the time of inspection. An acceptable thermometer which can accurately measure cooling temperatures was brought to the facility by one of the owners. Fifty-pound bags of potatoes and onions being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit. The condensate from the walk-in cooler fan is being collected into a two-gallon bucket located on the floor of the cooler. Sanitizing solution was not properly prepared at the time of inspection. The solution contained only soap and water, no disinfectant. Food contact surfaces are not being adequately sanitized during preparation and between usage when contamination can occur. The walls of the hallway leading to the walk-in cooler require sheathing. The bare insulation is loosely covered by plastic sheeting

• The Village Grill of Fair Haven, 809 State Route 104A, Sterling: satisfactory. Lack finish trim on the windows in the back storage

• Khadijah's Kitchen, 1579 Clark Street Road, Auburn: satisfactory.

• Harley's Irish Pub, 149 State St., Auburn: satisfactory. Sanitizing solution not present within bar area at the time of the inspection.

• Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn: satisfactory. Frying unit and cook range located in the kitchen preparation area were noted to have grease accumulation. Door casing of walk-in refrigerator was noted to contain a buildup of mildew. Holster for beverage gun located within the bar area was noted to be sticky with brown residue. Dirty cardboard present on the floor located around the two-bay fryer unit in the cook line.

• Mamma Maria New York Pizzeria, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Sweets By Sarah Bakery, 591 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory.

• Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 State Route 31, Port Byron: unsatisfactory (Oct. 15). Three bags of ice were noted to be stored directly on the floor of the walk-in freezer. The ice was to be used for beverages for direct service to customers. The bags of ice were voluntarily discarded at the time of the inspection. The sandwich cooler located in the front kitchen was noted to contain raw portions of prepared foods (lettuce, onions, tomatoes and cheese) and also raw ground beef patties. Raw ground beef patties were observed to be stored directly adjacent to leaf lettuce set to be used as a burger topping. The raw ground beef patties were removed from the top of the unit and relocated to the bottom of the unit at the time of the inspection. Lack and adequate door gasket for the walk in freezer door.

• Daphine's Diner, 15085 State Route 104, Martville: satisfactory (Oct. 22). Plastic covering the walls in the entryway to the walk-in cooler.

• Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 State Route 31, Port Byron: satisfactory (Oct. 25).

