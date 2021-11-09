Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Nov. 9, 2021

• Simple Roast Coffe, 321 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Hand washing sink blocked by multiple black trash bags full of recycling materials (cardboard boxes/plastic containers). Twenty to 30 honey bees present around the two service windows.

• Simple Roast Coffee, 360 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Single door mini refrigerator located in the coffee preparation area lacks a thermometer.

• O'Toole's Tavern, 113 Osborne Street, Auburn: satisfactory. Stand up 7-Up cooler located behind the bar is lacking a thermometer. Top and side gaskets of all six cooler doors located under the back bar top in the main bar service area were noted to have white mildew accumulation.

• Ed & Jean's Ice Cream Shoppe, 95 Rochester St., Port Byron: satisfactory. Food products are noted to be double and triple stacked in the walk-in cooler

• Muzzi's D'Italia Ice, 2675 W. Brutus St., Weedsport: satisfactory.

• Arby's, 2767 State Route 31, Weedsport: satisfactory. Food debris and miscellaneous debris noted under equipment, counters and prep tables.

• New York Pizzeria, 8889 S. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory. Plumbing line from three-bay sink leaking in basement above grease trap.

• Spring Garden, 68 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory. Multiple trays of frozen chicken are double stacked in the walk-in freezer. Multiple bins of cooked breaded chicken, egg rolls and marinading pork noted to be stored uncovered in the walk in cooler. Sugar, flour and corn starch are being stored in non-food-grade bins in the rear storage area.

• Balloons Restaurant, 67 Washington St., Auburn: satisfactory. Door gaskets on the double door cooler in the main kitchen are cracked and torn. Mildew build-up noted on the baffle in the ice well. Missing multiple floor tiles in the main kitchen area.

• Hardware Cafe & General Store, 566 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory.

• Fly By Night Cookie Co., 14508 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven: satisfactory.

• Little Sodus Inn, 14451 Bell Ave., Fair Haven: satisfactory. Lack filters in the exhaust hood. The fans and ansul system for the exhaust hood are covered in a layer of grease.

• Brandon's Pub and Grille, 559 Main St., Sterling: satisfactory. Missing one of the fans for the condenser in the walk-in cooler. Door gaskets for the double door freezer in the salad preparation area or cracked and torn. Floor in the salad preparation area lacks sealant, bare plywood is exposed.

• Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory.

• McDonald's, NYS Thruway Milepost 310 East Port Byron: satisfactory. Lack an adequate cover for the ice well located under the soda dispensing station. Duct tape noted to be covering the metal edges of the double door cabinets in the front counter service area. Door gaskets for the stacked double door cooler unit are cracked, torn with mildew growth present.

• Boston Pizza, 1073 State Route 31, Port Byron: satisfactory. Fully prepared uncooked pizza stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler. House flies present in and around the pizza display area.

• Edy's Ice Cream, 1073 State Route 31, Port Byron: satisfactory.

• C.J.'s Pub & Restaurant, 8902 S. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory.

• Knights of Columbus #207, 47-51 Market St., Auburn: satisfactory. , NY 13021 No thermometer present in the black mini cooler present under the bar service counter. No thermometer present in the two door stainless steel refrigerator located in the kitchen preparation area. Both soda gun holders located in the bar service area contained a build-up of soda residue.

• Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Missing multiple ceiling tiles throughout the the facility.

• The Point at Sand Beach, 2924 Sand Beach Road, Auburn: satisfactory.

• The Family Deli, 110 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory. Ready-to-eat food items actively being stored in non-food-grade containers.

• Papa Paulie's Pizza, 247 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.

• Gaetano's Pizzeria, 250 Genesee St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (unsatisfactory). One half pound of salami being stored in the single door cooler unit is noted to be covered in a layer of green mold. Approximately 1/3 of of a quart of mushrooms also being stored in the same cooler. The mushrooms were observed to be actively decomposing into a thick black viscous solution. Both of the food products were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. The door handles of the equipment are covered in a film of grease and dirt. The dedicated hand wash sink was noted to be full of dirty dishes. The storage area of the facility is noted to contain several broken and unused pieces of equipment including fryers, a dormitory sized refrigerator and sandwich style cooler units. The walk-in cooler is also not in working order.

