• Jason's New York Pizzeria, 177 S. Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory. Multiple food products being stored in non-food grade containers.
• Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• The Point at Sand Beach, 2924 Sand Beach Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Wild's Eats & Sweets, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• New China Royal, 103 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. The shelving in the back storage area of the facility is no longer smooth and easily cleanable.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1975, 44 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. The baffle on the ice maker well has not been properly sanitized. Mold growth present. The floor under the three-bay sink requires cleaning. Lack adequate filters for the exhaust fans above the cookline.
• Taco Bell, 168 Grant Ave. Auburn: satisfactory. The pump for the post-mix soda dispenser is leaking onto the interior surface of the cabinet that encloses the system. The FRP board around the the dishwashing area is no longer securely attached to the wall board. The FRP panels are bowing and rippling.
• Sunset Restaurant, 93 N. Division St., Auburn: satisfactory. The shelving in the walk-in cooler is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The shelving is covered in a layer of rust. The baffle in the ice well has not even properly washed, rinsed and sanitized. The drain for the dishwashing machine noted to be leaking into the basement.
• Applebee's Neighborhood Grille & Bar, 221 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. The condensate for the combination freezer/cooler unit noted to be leaking into the cooler side of the unit. The floor under the main cook line is covered in thick layer of food debris and water. The floor and walls around the dishwasher are noted to be covered in mold. Missing the grout between the floor tiles throughout the kitchen.
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 1624 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• CC's Tavern, 17 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory. The baffle on the ice maker well has not been properly sanitized, mold growth present. The floor of the walk-in cooler is noted to have broken, cracked floor tiles. The floor of the walk in cooler requires cleaning due to dirt and debris build-up.