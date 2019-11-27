• Spoon and Fork Asian Cuisine, 264 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Moro's Table, 1 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Holiday Inn, 75 North St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Original New York Pizzeria, 117 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory. Prepared chopped chicken being improperly stored in a non-food-grade container. The door gaskets and door handles of the sandwich cooler are covered in a film of food debris. Lack both soap and disposable towels at the dedicated hand-wash sink in the main preparation area.
• Cobblestone Inn, 537 State Route 38, Locke: satisfactory.
• Sakura Buffet, 315 Genesee St., Auburn (Nov. 7): unsatisfactory. Both the hot and cold water connections for the mop sink lack back-flow prevention devices. The hoses connected to the faucets were being actively stored inside the sink base. The hoses were disconnected form the faucets at the time of inspection. Multiple bins of breaded cooked chicken noted to be both uncovered and double stacked in the walk-in cooler. Lack accurate thermometers inside each and every cooler unit in the facility. The door gaskets on the double door cooler inside the main prep area are broken, cracked and torn. Mold growth noted along the length of the baffle inside storage well of the ice machine. The filters, ansul lines and shroud for the exhaust system is covered in a layer of grease and dirt.
• Namisniak's Restaurant, 107 N. Division St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Gusto Italiano, 105 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Lewis' Home Town Cooking, 343 Genesee St. Auburn: satisfactory.
• Gus's, 123 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory. Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit. Duct tape is being used to hold the insulation in place on the top of the pizza unit. Floor tiles throughout the facility are broken, cracked and missing.
• Little Caesars Pizza, 61 North St., Auburn: satisfactory. Lack paper towels at the dedicated hand-wash sink. The walls behind the three-bay sink noted to have mold growth present. Missing a 4-foot piece of baseboard molding adjacent to the three-bay sink.
• Swaby's, 6 South St., Auburn: satisfactory. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to excessive grease build-up.
• Sakura Buffet, 315 Genesee St., Auburn (Nov. 20): satisfactory. The drain for the dedicated hand-washing sink is noted to be broken at the base of the waste and overflow connection.
• Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn: unsatisfactory. Raw uncooked shell eggs noted to be improperly stored above and adjacent to ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. One dozen eggs stored directly above lemons and limes and adjacent to garnish vegetables. The eggs were moved to a shelf where contamination with ready-to-eat food items cannot occur. Fish portions noted to be stored in a non-food-grade container inside the walk in cooler. Spatulas noted to be improperly stored between equipment in the kitchen. The shelving inside multiple cooler units is either broken or covered in a layer of rust. The door gaskets on the double-door cooler on the main cook line tare noted to be cracked and torn. The backside of the walk-in freezer door lacks adequate sheathing leaving insulation exposed. Mold growth noted inside the ice well in the basement ice maker. Sewer gas odor present in the basement room where the pizza dough is made. Drain flies are present throughout the kitchen and dining area. A thick layer of grease and decomposing food debris is noted under the cook line near the the prep sink. There is a missing piece of baseboard along the wall under the prep sink in the main kitchen. The hallway to the room where dough is made lacks both subfloor ad flooring. Plywood pieces are set directly on top of the floor joists to provide entry to their room. The far end of the same hallway lacks sheathing and is covered in a layer of mold.
• Balloons Restaurant, 67 Washington St., Auburn: satisfactory. Missing, broken and cracked floor tiles noted throughout the kitchen.
• Dunkin Donuts, 2 E. Genesee St. Auburn: satisfactory. The top of the ice caddy is left in the open position exposing stored ice to potential contamination. Broken, cracked door gaskets noted on the double-door cooler unit on the main preparation line.
• Domino's Pizza, 19 Dill Street, Auburn: satisfactory.