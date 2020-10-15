Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Oct. 15, 2020

• Wild's Eats & Sweets, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Lack adequate thermometers inside each and every cooler unit. There is a five-gallon bucket containing overflow from the indirect sanitizer bay of the three bay sink. Lack soap and paper towels at the dedicated hand wash sinks inside the facility. Multiple pieces of equipment that are not in working order noted inside the kitchen, including an ice machine, double door cooler and a cheese melter.

• Cameron's Bakery, 169 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Surface rust noted on the shelving in the walk-in cooler and freezer. Food debris build-up noted on the walls and floor of the walk-in cooler and freezer. Broken, cracked, missing floor tiles noted throughout the entire facility, gaps in the tiles are collecting food debris and flour. Lack finish trim around the walk-in cooler and the backdoor the cake decorating area. Significant amount of grease and food debris noted along the baseboard area throughout the facility. Set of snow tires and a sidewalk salter being improperly stored in the cake decorating side of the facility.