Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Oct. 15, 2020

• Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Rosedah's, 20 Mattie St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• The Salvation Army, 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Pleasant Beach Hotel, 14477 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven: satisfactory. Kitchen knife being improperly stored between equipment on the main cook line. Sanitizing solution was not properly prepared at the time of inspection. Food contact surfaces not properly sanitized between usage when contamination could have occurred.
• Yawger Brook Bakes, 980 Chamberlain Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Nino's Pizzeria, 115 Main St., Port Byron: satisfactory.
• Reese's Dairy Bar, 1422 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Dunkin Donuts, 149 Grant Ave., Auburn: The door to the ice well section of the ice maker is broken and cracked. Lack an adequate cap on the floor drain in the back preparation room.
• Auburn Diner, 64 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 1624 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Cracked and torn gaskets present on the single door cooler unit on the main cook line. Significant mildew growth present behind the three-bay sink. The floor under the ice maker requires cleaning. Significant amount of food debris and soiled single service items present.
• Wild's Eats & Sweets, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Lack adequate thermometers inside each and every cooler unit. There is a five-gallon bucket containing overflow from the indirect sanitizer bay of the three bay sink. Lack soap and paper towels at the dedicated hand wash sinks inside the facility. Multiple pieces of equipment that are not in working order noted inside the kitchen, including an ice machine, double door cooler and a cheese melter.
• Dutch Hollow Country Club, 1839 Benson Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Dee Dee's Ice Cream, 2066 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory. The basement of the facility is packed with miscellaneous items, including outdoor props, old non-functioning equipment, paints and tools.
• Wendy's, 218 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Cameron's Bakery, 169 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Surface rust noted on the shelving in the walk-in cooler and freezer. Food debris build-up noted on the walls and floor of the walk-in cooler and freezer. Broken, cracked, missing floor tiles noted throughout the entire facility, gaps in the tiles are collecting food debris and flour. Lack finish trim around the walk-in cooler and the backdoor the cake decorating area. Significant amount of grease and food debris noted along the baseboard area throughout the facility. Set of snow tires and a sidewalk salter being improperly stored in the cake decorating side of the facility.
• DB's Drive In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory.
• Cato's New York Pizzeria, 11376 South St., Cato: satisfactory. Lack sealant and finish trim on the doorway area to the rear preparation area.
• Lakeview Golf & Country Club, 6642 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Highland Park Golf Course, 3086 Franklin St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Significant ice build-up noted inside the walk-in freezer located in the basement. Multiple boxes of food product are covered in a layer of ice. The door handle to the walk-in cooler is broken and does not adequately provide leverage to open the door. Lack a complete set of filters in the hood system above the main cook line.
• Dunkin Donuts, 9032 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: unsatisfactory (Sept. 18). Observed one female employee actively preparing baked goods in the back of the facility. The employee was not wearing an adequate face covering at the time of inspection. The employee had an acceptable face covering in her pocket and put it on at the time of inspection.
• Hejamada Campground & RV Park, 748 McDonald Road, Montezuma: satisfactory.
• Pete's Treats, 295 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory.
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Sanitizing solution was not prepared at the time of inspection. Food contact surfaces were not properly sanitized after and between food preparation during operation. Common house flies and drain flies present throughout the facility. Missing, broken and cracked floor and base board tiles noted in the main preparation area.
