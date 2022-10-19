 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Restaurant inspections

Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Oct. 19, 2022

  • 0

• Tailgators Bar & Grill, 1 Arterial East, Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 30).

• Don Juan Cafe, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 4).

• Weedsport Speedway, 1 Speedway Drive, Weedsport: satisfactory (Oct. 4).

• Barb's Diner, 891 Main St., Locke: satisfactory (Oct. 6).

• Cobblestone Inn, 537 State Route 38, Locke: satisfactory (Oct. 6).

• Dugan's Country Grill, 3234 State Route 34B, Aurora: satisfactory (Oct. 6). Two cases of hinged to-go containers stored on the floor in the dry storage area located in the back room of facility. Thermometers missing from all refrigerator units located in the kitchen. Cutting board of refrigerated prep unit in front of service window in the kitchen is scored and stained. The door gasket on the upright refrigerator unit located at the end of the cook line is torn. The exterior sides and front of both fryers and the grill top are dirty with grease residue and dried food buildup. The lighting covers under the hood of the cook line have dust and grease accumulation.

• The Family Deli, 110 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory (Oct. 7). Thermometer missing from refrigerated sandwich prep unit in the cook area. Thermometer missing from upright cooler in the kitchen.

• Great Garden Chinese Restaurant, 116 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory (Oct. 7).

• Moro's Table, 1 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 7). Cutting boards on all refrigerated prep units throughout the kitchen are deeply scored and stained.

• Rainbow Lanes, 2922 State Route 31, Weedsport: satisfactory (Oct. 11).

• Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 12).

• Starbucks, 160 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 12).

• Christopher's at Elderberry Pond, 3712 Center St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 12).

• Clifford E. Galbraith Memorial Post, 14 Adams St., Moravia: satisfactory (Oct. 12).

• Giuseppe's of Moravia, 161 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory (Oct. 12). Water condensation on interior floor of refrigerated sandwich prep unit located in the kitchen. Missing floor tiles throughout the dining and kitchen area of the facility.

• Goody's Lake Como Inn, 1307 E. Lake Road, Cortland: satisfactory (Oct. 13). The cutting board on the sandwich prep unit on the cook line is scored and stained. Observed a torn door gasket on the chest freezer lid located in the back storage room. The upright freezer at the end of the cook line in the kitchen has heavy condensation on the shelves. The storage shelves in the dry storage area holding canned goods and bottled sauces are not a smooth cleanable surface. The interior of both microwave ovens on the shelf in the kitchen dirty with food residue. The ladies restroom in the dining room is missing hand soap. Floor tiles missing in front of walk in cooler located in the kitchen and the chest freezer located in the back storage area. The ventilation hoods over the cook area in the kitchen have a heavy grease and dust buildup.

The Chittenango Service Area (I-90 westbound, mile marker 266) in Canastota, NY is now open to the public. The location is the second of the first ten service areas to open to Thruway customers as part of the $450 million public private redevelopment project. The Indian Castle Service Area was the first location to open on Aug. 26.

The Chittenango Service Area is located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 (Canastota) and exit 34A (Syracuse I-481).

Restaurant options include:

• Chick-fil-A

• Starbucks (Drive-Thru)

• Applegreen Market Store

• Taste NY Food and Drink Products

Other amenities include:

• Outdoor seating

• Food truck space

• Dog walking area

• Private nursing area

• Digital tourism kiosk*

• Two level 3 fast EV chargers*

*Not currently operational - Available at a later date

All 27 service areas are being redeveloped in a $450 million project with Empire State Thruway Partners. The project is funded through a public-private partnership, and no toll dollars or state tax dollars are being used. Customers can learn more about the service area redevelopment project on the Thruway Authority’s website dedicated to the project and its developments. Customers can view a project map, photo gallery and renderings and more information about the planned amenities and services.

The Thruway Authority's 27 Service Areas are utilized by the 250 million vehicles that travel on the Thruway system every year. Thruway service areas are open 24 hours a day and offer motorists unique food and retail options, restroom facilities and fueling for passenger and commercial vehicles. Taste NY Farm Markets and Tourism Information Centers are also available at select locations.

The Indian Castle Service Area (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 210) in Danube, NY is now open to the public. The location is the first of the ten service areas to reopen to Thruway customers as part of the $450 million public private redevelopment project.

Indian Castle Service Area

The Indian Castle service area is located on I-90 eastbound between exit 29A (Little Falls) and exit 29 (Canajoharie).

Restaurant options include:

• Popeyes

• Starbucks (Drive-Thru)

• Applegreen Market Store

• Taste NY Food and Drink Products

Other amenities include:

• Outdoor seating

• Farm market space

• Food truck space

• Dog walking area

• Private nursing area

• Two level 3 fast EV chargers*
