Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Oct. 19, 2022

• Tailgators Bar & Grill, 1 Arterial East, Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 30).

• Don Juan Cafe, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 4).

• Weedsport Speedway, 1 Speedway Drive, Weedsport: satisfactory (Oct. 4).

• Barb's Diner, 891 Main St., Locke: satisfactory (Oct. 6).

• Cobblestone Inn, 537 State Route 38, Locke: satisfactory (Oct. 6).

• Dugan's Country Grill, 3234 State Route 34B, Aurora: satisfactory (Oct. 6). Two cases of hinged to-go containers stored on the floor in the dry storage area located in the back room of facility. Thermometers missing from all refrigerator units located in the kitchen. Cutting board of refrigerated prep unit in front of service window in the kitchen is scored and stained. The door gasket on the upright refrigerator unit located at the end of the cook line is torn. The exterior sides and front of both fryers and the grill top are dirty with grease residue and dried food buildup. The lighting covers under the hood of the cook line have dust and grease accumulation.

• The Family Deli, 110 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory (Oct. 7). Thermometer missing from refrigerated sandwich prep unit in the cook area. Thermometer missing from upright cooler in the kitchen.

• Great Garden Chinese Restaurant, 116 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory (Oct. 7).

• Moro's Table, 1 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 7). Cutting boards on all refrigerated prep units throughout the kitchen are deeply scored and stained.

• Rainbow Lanes, 2922 State Route 31, Weedsport: satisfactory (Oct. 11).

• Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 12).

• Starbucks, 160 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 12).

• Christopher's at Elderberry Pond, 3712 Center St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Oct. 12).

• Clifford E. Galbraith Memorial Post, 14 Adams St., Moravia: satisfactory (Oct. 12).

• Giuseppe's of Moravia, 161 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory (Oct. 12). Water condensation on interior floor of refrigerated sandwich prep unit located in the kitchen. Missing floor tiles throughout the dining and kitchen area of the facility.

• Goody's Lake Como Inn, 1307 E. Lake Road, Cortland: satisfactory (Oct. 13). The cutting board on the sandwich prep unit on the cook line is scored and stained. Observed a torn door gasket on the chest freezer lid located in the back storage room. The upright freezer at the end of the cook line in the kitchen has heavy condensation on the shelves. The storage shelves in the dry storage area holding canned goods and bottled sauces are not a smooth cleanable surface. The interior of both microwave ovens on the shelf in the kitchen dirty with food residue. The ladies restroom in the dining room is missing hand soap. Floor tiles missing in front of walk in cooler located in the kitchen and the chest freezer located in the back storage area. The ventilation hoods over the cook area in the kitchen have a heavy grease and dust buildup.