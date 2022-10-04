Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Oct. 4, 2022

• Arnold's Family Restaurant, 2667 Erie Drive, Weedsport: satisfactory (Sept. 15). There is a thin layer of rust observed on the metal shelving throughout the facility.

• Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 16). Interior of the ice machine observed to have accumulation of mildew on right side

• Simply Cookie, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry: satisfactory (Sept. 16). Cutting boards on both sandwich and salad prep units are deeply scored.

• Aurora Brewing Co., 1891 State Route 90, King Ferry: satisfactory (Sept. 16).

• Gray's Tea Room, 170 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory (Sept. 16).

• Sakura Buffet, 315 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 20). The inner plastic lining for the rice cooker in the sushi area is cracked in multiple locations. The door handles on the equipment in the kitchen are covered in a layer of dirt and food debris. The walls in the kitchen and rear storage area are no longer smooth and easily cleanable ( main kitchen, behind the ice machine). Filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to grease buildup.

• Amelia's Pizza, 250 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 21). Door gasket on chest freezer is torn.

• Spring Garden, 68 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 21). Two bins of rice contain tin cans used as scoops. Cutting board on prep unit is scored. Single cutting board at end of prep table is deeply scored and stained. Condensation buildup on interior walls of chest freezers located in the kitchen and back storage room of facility. Employee hand wash sink located in the prep area is not working.

• Ukrainian National Club, 125 Washington St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 22).

• Sicz, 145 Washington St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 22).

• Lin Bo Chinese Restaurant, 8932 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (Sept. 22). Raw and cooked food products are double stacked in both the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Thick layer of rust is present on the metal shelving in the walk-in cooler. Door handles of equipment throughout the facility observed to be covered in a film of grease. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to grease buildup.

• Fargo Bar & Grill, 384 Main Street, Aurora: satisfactory (Sept. 23).

• Salt of the Earth, 147 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory (Sept. 23).

• S-K American Legion Post No. 1324, 168 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 26).

• Pizza Hut, 386 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 27).

• Don Juan Cafe, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Sept. 27). A covered four-quart plastic container of approximately three pounds of cooked beef with rice located in the walk-in cooler had a measured temperature of 47 degrees F during inspection. Employee stated the mixture was put in the cooler over 12 hours prior to inspection. CORRECTION: Employee voluntarily discarded the cooked beef with rice during inspection. Education provided on proper cooling techniques.

• McDonald's, NYS Thruway Milepost 310 East, Port Byron: satisfactory (Sept. 28). Cover of the right cooling fan on the freezer ceiling condensing unit observed hanging. Heavy ice accumulation noted on condensing unit.

• Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, 314-316 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 28).

• Deserae's Beatific Cafe & Ice-Cream, 868 Main Street, Locke: satisfactory (Sept. 29).

• Seafood Express, 97 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 29). The door gasket on the walk-in cooler located in the kitchen is torn.

• Spoon and Fork Asian Cuisine, 264 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 29). The ventilation hoods over the cook line in the kitchen have dust accumulation on the vents.