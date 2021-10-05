Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Oct. 5, 2021

• Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Food items noted to be unlabled and double stacked in the double door cooler unit in the basement. Sanitizing solution was not properly prepared at the time of inspection. The dedicated handwash sink located in the basement kitchen noted to be full of dishes at the time of inspection.Two 2ft X 3ft holes have been cut out of the sheetrocked ceiling in the basement to track leaks in the facility.

• Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 75 Owasco St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Sept. 8): One full chicken bacon ranch pizza and one full bacon pepper cheese pizza were observed in the pizza display case. Temperature of pizzas were found to be 70-75F. As per interview with owner, time as a critical control point is being used instead of hot holding. Time pieces and pizza types were not recorded on dry white board (pizza log) as required. Owner stated that pizzas had been out for one hour and had one hour left. Owner recorded disposed times for pizzas at 1:30. Two quarts of commercially prepared sauce was being reheated on a tabletop hot holding unit. The temperature ranged from 98-120F. As per interview with owner the sauce was stated to be put in the tabletop holding unit approximately one hour prior to initial temperature measurement. The sauce was voluntarily reheated in the microwave oven to over 140F. Flour located in container by walk-in cooler was noted to be uncovered. Thermometer missing in white refrigerator in back kitchen next to mixer. Gaskets located on lower three-door pizza prep unit observed to be dirty with food residues. Water accumulation was observed in bottom of the three-door pizza prep unit. Handwash sink located in back kitchen was inaccessible. It was blocked by equipment and had equipment stacked in it. Screen on back kitchen door noted to be torn. Ceiling tiles in back store room found to be stained and missing. Fiberglass insulation was exposed and hanging down. Ventilation hood above fryers and grill noted to have grease accumulation.