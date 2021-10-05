Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Oct. 5, 2021

• Domino's Pizza, 19 Dill St., Auburn: satisfactory. Bucket of sanitizing solution and wiping cloths not set up at time of inspection. Sides of pizza oven over conveyers are dirty with grease build-up. Discussed with manager, manager agreed to have sides of pizza ovens cleaned within two weeks.
• Pure Catering, 10 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Little Caesars Pizza, 61 North St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Sept. 7). The facility is using time as a critical control point. Premade uncooked cheese and pepperoni with cheese pizzas were being stored at room temperature on the tall three zone holding rack located next to the automated pizza topping dispenser without the timer being set. The manager stated that the pizzas have been stored on the rack for 30 minutes. A 30-minute timer was set for the disposal of the pizzas. The manager stated that corporate policy is to hold uncooked prepared pizzas for one hour before disposal. The back door was propped open with a fire extinguisher. The back door was not screened to keep the facility free of pests. Door was closed at the time of inspection.
• Little Casesars Pizza, 61 North St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 21). Mildew build-up noted on the cooling fan shroud located in the walk in cooler
• Dunkin Donuts, 2 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Scoop for bulk sugar container stored inside of container with handle in contact with the sugar product. Plastic bin containers stacked while wet allowing improper drying to occur. Floor in walk-in cooler under storage racks has frozen liquid present.
• Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Food items noted to be unlabled and double stacked in the double door cooler unit in the basement. Sanitizing solution was not properly prepared at the time of inspection. The dedicated handwash sink located in the basement kitchen noted to be full of dishes at the time of inspection.Two 2ft X 3ft holes have been cut out of the sheetrocked ceiling in the basement to track leaks in the facility.
• Angelo's Pizza, 25 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Moonflower Macarons, 10 Seminary Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin Street Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 75 Owasco St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Sept. 8): One full chicken bacon ranch pizza and one full bacon pepper cheese pizza were observed in the pizza display case. Temperature of pizzas were found to be 70-75F. As per interview with owner, time as a critical control point is being used instead of hot holding. Time pieces and pizza types were not recorded on dry white board (pizza log) as required. Owner stated that pizzas had been out for one hour and had one hour left. Owner recorded disposed times for pizzas at 1:30. Two quarts of commercially prepared sauce was being reheated on a tabletop hot holding unit. The temperature ranged from 98-120F. As per interview with owner the sauce was stated to be put in the tabletop holding unit approximately one hour prior to initial temperature measurement. The sauce was voluntarily reheated in the microwave oven to over 140F. Flour located in container by walk-in cooler was noted to be uncovered. Thermometer missing in white refrigerator in back kitchen next to mixer. Gaskets located on lower three-door pizza prep unit observed to be dirty with food residues. Water accumulation was observed in bottom of the three-door pizza prep unit. Handwash sink located in back kitchen was inaccessible. It was blocked by equipment and had equipment stacked in it. Screen on back kitchen door noted to be torn. Ceiling tiles in back store room found to be stained and missing. Fiberglass insulation was exposed and hanging down. Ventilation hood above fryers and grill noted to have grease accumulation.
• Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 75 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 22). Flour located in container near walk-in cooler noted to be uncovered. Gaskets located on lower three-door pizza prep unit observed to be dirty with food residues. Screen on back kitchen door noted to be torn. Ceiling tiles in back store room found to be stained and missing. Fiberglassinsulation was exposed and hanging down.
• Jreck Subs, 251 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Grease trap located under three-bay sink in back kitchen area was observed leaking where sink drains enter into the grease trap. Currently wrapped with duct tape. Large quantity of discarded cardboard boxes and equipment were observed scattered in back porch area of restaurant exposed to external elements due to no back door present. Floor tiles located in back room where cooler is have numerous floor tiles broken and/or chipped. Ceiling tiles located in back kitchen and back storage area show signs of water damage.
• Starbucks, 160 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Blender sanitizing station located behind the counter does not completely rinse off food residue on the interior of the blenders.
• Lakeview Golf & Country Club, 6642 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Significant ice build-up noted in the walk-in freezer do to lack of condensate removal. Mildew build-up noted on the ceiling and trim around the door to the beer cooler.
• Dutch Hollow Country Club, 1839 Benson Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Utensils noted to improperly stored handle down after being properly sanitized for customer use. Mildew build noted under the three-bay sink.
• Sterling Cidery, 14451 Richmond Ave., Sterling: satisfactory.
• Pleasant Beach Hotel, 14477 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven: satisfactory.
• Turtle Cover Resort & Marina, 356 King St., Fair Haven: unsatisfactory (Sept. 10): Observed female food service worker actively slicing deli turkey for cold sandwiches. The food service worker was noted to be handling the turkey breast slices with her bare hands at the time of inspection. Approximately 1/3 of a pound of sliced deli style turkey was voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Two sliced 1/2 portions of haddock noted to be stored in a thin water pre-batter solution. The fishwas portioned prior to the lunch service period. The temperature of the fish portions was noted to be 64 degrees F at the time of inspection. The two fish portions were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit. All three bays of the three-bay sink are noted to contain dirty dishes. Wiping cloths are not properly stored in the prepared sanitizing solution. The floors under the equipment throughout the kitchen are covered in a film of dirt and grease. Lack multiple filters in the exhaust hood over the main cookline.
• Turtle Cove Resort & Marina, 356 King St., Fair Haven: satisfactory (Sept. 17): Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit inside the facility. Film of dirt and grease noted on the floor under the cookline and around the perimeter of the kitchen. Lack filters in the exhaust hood, open spaces present in the hood.
• Weedsport Speedway, 1 Speedway Drive, Weedsport: satisfactory.
• Cook's Village Diner, 8991 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory.
• Michael's Restaurant, 312 Clark St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Jason's New York Pizzeria, 177 S. Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory. Lack hot running water to the dedicated handwash sink.
• Reese's Dairy Bar, 1422 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory. The inside panel of the door to the ice well is cracked exposing the interior insulation.
• Moro's Table, 1 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Springbrook Greens State Golf Course, 817 Old State Road, Sterling: satisfactory.
• Barb's Diner, 891 Main St., Locke: satisfactory.
• Cameron's Bakery, 169 Grant Ave., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Sept. 23). Observed female employee packaging bread orders for wholesale delivery. The employee was pulling loaves of Italian bread from a shelf and placing them in paper bags with her bare hands. Four loaves of Italian bread were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Yellow jackets noted inside both the main kitchen area and front service area. The front door of the facility was propped wide open with a block allowing yellow jackets to enter the facility. Cracked and broken floor tiles noted throughout the facility. Missing several pieces of baseboard in the main kitchen area.
• Riverforest Park, 9439 Riverforest Road, Weedsport: satisfactory.