• Historic Grounds Coffee, 83 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• 3 Leaf Tea, 25 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory
• Gretchen's Confections, 27 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Mesa Grande Taqueria, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Boxes of food product stored directly on the floor of the walk in cooler. Both of the dedicated hand wash sinks noted to contain dirty dish ware. The hand wash sink in the main kitchen lacked paper towels and soap.
• Sterling Cidery, 14451 Richmond Ave., Sterling: satisfactory.
• Fair Haven Main Street Pub & Grille, 559 Main St., Sterling: satisfactory.
• Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Barb's Diner, 891 Main St., Locke: satisfactory.
• Cato Sports Boosters, 2851 State Route 370, Cato: satisfactory.
• Hua Mei Chinese Kitchen, 177 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory. The wire shelving in the walk-in cooler is rusty and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Sanitizing solution was not properly prepared at the time of inspection. Food contact surfaces not properly sanitized after preparation. The door handles of the equipment are noted to be covered in a thin layer of grease. The ceiling fans inside the facility are covered in a thick layer of grease and dirt.
• Starlite Lanes, 1379 Clark Street Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Tailgators Bar & Grill, 1 Arterial East, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Route 20 Grill & Tap, 3193 E. Genesee St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Ann's Family Restaurant, 113 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• New York Pizzeria, 8889 S. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory.
• Dunkin Donuts, 9032 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory.
• Giuseppe's Sub & Pizza Shop, 591 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory. Lack soap and towels at dedicated hand wash sink. Debris and grease noted under fryer unit.
• Smitty's Fish House West, 343 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• York Street Diner, 6 York St., Auburn: satisfactory.