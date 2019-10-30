• Port Byron Diner, 97 Rochester St., Port Byron: satisfactory. Two bags of diced potatoes stored on floor in walk-in cooler. Corrected during inspection. 20-pound bag of bagged ice stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Face plate missing from ice machine in back kitchen area. Three-compartment sink in kitchen is not draining properly. One of the two fluorescent ceiling lights over main cook line in kitchen not working. Light inside glass front cooler along main cook-line in kitchen is not working.
• Camerons Bakery, 169 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. The shelving inside the walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer are covered in a layer of rust. Broken cracked floor tiles noted throughout the facility.
• Auburn Diner, 64 Columbus St., Auburn: satisfactory. Pieces missing from several floor tiles in the kitchen, specifically, floor tiles in front of the flat-top grill, and at the end of the cook-line in front of the single-door stainless cooler.
• Nino's Pizzeria II, 173 South St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Aurora Inn, 391 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory.