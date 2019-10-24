• The Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn, 74 State St., Auburn: satisfactory. The dedicated hand wash sink in the main kitchen is not in working order. The faucet handle is broken.
• Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Christopher's at Elderberry Pond, 3712 Center St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• McDonald's, 357 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Connie's Deli, 137 State St., Auburn: satisfactory. Double-door cooler behind service line lacks thermometer to monitor refrigerated storage temperatures. Inside of microwave behind service line has buildup of food debris. Faucet handles missing from the hand sink behind the service line.
• The Burger Shack, 868 Main St., Locke: satisfactory.
• Goody's Lake Como Inn, 1307 E. Lake Road, Cortland: satisfactory.