• Parker’s Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 5).

• Bambino’s Pizza, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 5).

• Starbucks, 160 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 14).

• Taco Bell, 168 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 14).

• Subway, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 14). Thermometer missing from under counter refrigerator unit located on the service line.

• Pizza Hut, 386 Grant Ave. Road, Sennett: satisfactory (Aug. 14). Slide of the ice machine dirty with residue. Door gaskets on the reach-in pizza prep unit is dirty with black residue. Dust accumulation on the exterior fan covering and ceiling of the walk-in cooler located in the back of the kitchen.

• McDonald’s, 198 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 14). Left side door on refrigerator fry dispenser unit has a torn door gasket. Water accumulation on the interior floor of the smoothie machine unit located at the drive thru area. Interior floor of overhead frozen food units on the fry line are dirty with food crumbs. Interior floor of Specialty coffee machine is dirty with spillage of liquid coffee. Floor surface throughout the kitchen has a greasy residue build up. Water accumulation on the floor located on the left side of the ice cream machine.

• Hann’s Homemade, 15 Burt Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 15).

• South Shore Marine, 2810 Fire Lane 1, Moravia: satisfactory (Aug. 15).

• Burger King, 225 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 16). Chest freezer located on the fryer line has heavy condensation build up on the interior walls of the unit. Interior floor of upright freezer located on the service line dirty with food crumbs.

• Mark’s Pizzeria, 59 Arterial West, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 16). Condensation buildup on the interior walls of the chest freezer located in the back room. Water accumulation observed on the floor of both refrigerated pizza and sandwich prep units located in the kitchen.

• Osteria Salina, 16-20 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 17).

