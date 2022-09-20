Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Sept. 20, 2022

• Dunkin Donuts, 149 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 2). Cutting board on sandwich prep unit is scored and stained. Two under-the-counter refrigerator units by the drive thru are not working. No food items observed stored in the units during inspection. Door gaskets on all four refrigerator drawer units at the sandwich station are torn and in disrepair. Toilet bowl cover is missing in the restroom. Walk-in cooler located in the back kitchen is missing the door jamb creating a non-smooth cleanable surface. Front parking lot and sidewalk littered with paper debris.

• Little Caesars Pizza, 61 North St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 2). Two cases of cheese blend stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler located in the back kitchen area. Thermometer missing from pizza prep unit in the kitchen. Hot water tap lacks pressure and hot water at employee hand sink.

• Domino's Pizza, 19 Dill St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 2).

• Cafe 108, 108 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 7). Right door gasket on reach-in cooler at end of the cook line is torn.

• Downtown Deli, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 7).

• Chili's Grill & Bar, 1624 Clark St. Road, Auburn: unsatisfactory (Sept. 7). The onsite hot holding unit on the main cook line is not in working order. Both the heating element and timer were not functioning. Potentially hazardous food items observed being actively held are as follows: 12 egg rolls at 112 degrees F, six chicken tender strips at 118 degrees F and approximately 24 chicken nuggets were observed to be 112 degrees F at the time of inspection. The time when the food items were placed in the holding unit could not be not accurately determined. All of the food products were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Door gaskets throughout the facility observed to be covered in a layer of in mildew. Significant condensate buildup observed on the bottom of the salad dressing cooler. The diffuser for the HVAC system above the main cook line observed to be covered in a layer of grease and food debris. A broken, non-functioning double door under-countertop cooler observed on the main cook line.

• Moe's Southwest Grill, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 8). Mildew buildup observed in the ice well under the ice maker. The top of the ice maker lacks the front panel. Significant condensate buildup observed in the bottom of the double door sandwich style cooler, the condensate is leaking from the unit and pooling on the floor. Food debris buildup observed on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Mildew buildup observed along the front of the double door cooler on the main cook line. Missing a piece of baseboard tile adjacent to the hand wash sink in the front preparation area. As a result a large hole in the wall has been created allowing food debris to collect and a buildup of mildew. The filters in the exhaust hood are covered in a layer of grease.

• Burger King, 225 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 8). Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit. Significant leak observed adjacent to the hot water maker. The leak originates at a ball valve located on the cold water supply above the ceiling and is being captured in a bucket. Missing multiple ceiling tiles above the hot water makers in the back of the facility.

• Nino's Pizzeria II, 173 South St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 8). Door gaskets on all doors of sandwich prep unit in the kitchen have black residue buildup. Interior floor of upright freezer in the kitchen littered with food debris. Vent in the ceiling of the kitchen has heavy dust buildup.

• McDonald's, 357 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 9).

• Jason's New York Pizzeria, 177 S. Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory (Sept. 9). Cutting board on the refrigerated sandwich prep unit is deeply scored. Door gaskets on pizza prep unit dirty with dried flour residue.

• Michael's Restaurant, 312 Clark St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 9).

• McDonald's, 198 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 12). Drain flies observed throughout the facility. Active ceiling leak observed in the back portion of the facility. Missing baseboard and wall tiles around the perimeter of the facility.

• Applebee's Neighborhood Grille & Bar, 221 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. Small hole observed in the under the dish machine. Mildew buildup observed under the dishwashing machine and along the the wall on the main cook line.

• Chili's Grill & Bar, 1624 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 13). Door gaskets throughout the facility observed to be covered in a layer of in mildew. Significant condensate buildup observed on the bottom of the salad dressing cooler. A broken, nonfunctioning double door under countertop cooler observed on the main cook line.

• Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 13).

• Camerons Bakery, 169 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 15). Multiple bags of flour stored on the floor of the back storage area of facility. Thermometer missing from upright cooler in back storage area. Door gasket on upright cooler in customer service area is torn. Two ceiling tiles missing from dry storage area in front of facility. Floor in dry storage area in front of facility is littered with debris.

• Port Byron Diner, 97 Rochester St., Port Byron: satisfactory (Sept. 14). Lack accurate thermometers in each and every cooler unit. The shelving inside the walk-in cooler and freezer are covered in a thin film of rust. Film of grease and dirt buildup observed on the door handles of equipment throughout the kitchen. Floors and walls require cleaning due to grease buildup.

• Octane Social House, 41 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 15). Cutting board on sandwich prep unit of service area is deeply scored and stained.

• Swaby's, 6 South St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 15). Cutting boards on all prep units located in the kitchen are scored and stained. Ice condensation buildup on interior walls of all four chest freezers located in the back of the kitchen. Interior floor of upright freezer located in the kitchen is littered with food debris. Door handle on the upright freezer located in the kitchen is loose. Soup station table located in the kitchen is wobbly due to uneven leg adjustment. Interior floor of pizza prep unit located in the kitchen littered with cheese spillage. Wall behind meat slicer in the back kitchen dirty with dried meat shavings.

• Mesa Grande Taqueria, 100 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Sept. 15). Handled scoop stored improperly in rice bin located in the kitchen.