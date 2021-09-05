Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Sept. 5, 2021

• Fargo Bar & Grill, 384 Main St., Aurora: unsatisfactory (July 29): Observed male food service employee dicing red and orange peppers at the salad preparation station on the main cookline. The employee stated that the peppers were to be used in salads. The employee was noted to be actively dicing the peppers with his bare left hand holding the peppers. Approximately a half a cup of diced peppers were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Will reinspect the facility within two weeks.

• Dee Dee's Ice Cream, 2066 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory. The door seals for the double door cooler unit are cracked and broken.Lack hot running water at the dedicated handwsh sink in the main kitchen area. The plumbing lines for the sinks and ice cream machines noted to have reverse pitch, not flowing to the sanitary system. Access to the water treatment system in the basement is limited do do an excessive amount of items strewn thoughout the basement. Items include trophies, electrical cords, boxes, scrap wood and old signs. The basement under the ice cream shop is also littered with old non functioning restaurant equipment including but not limited to ice cream machines, refrigerater/freezer units and props for the outdoor pirate-themed area