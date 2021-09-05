Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Sept. 5, 2021

• Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Significant mildew build-up noted along the baffle inside the ice well of the ice maker. Broken, cracked, missing door gaskets and door seals noted on the six-door cooler unit in the main kitchen. Significant build-up of food debris noted on the door handles of equipment in the main kitchen. Significant grease build-up noted on the floor in the main kitchen under the service line.
• Tom Thumb Drive-In, 6143 East Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Significant ice build-up noted in the single door freezer unit in the main kitchen area. A thick layer of ice mixed with food debris noted on the bottom of the cooler. Moisture damage present behind the hot water maker, causing the sheetrock to delaminate
• Christopher's at Elderberry Pon, 3712 Center St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• New China Royal, 103 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory. Bin containing panko bread crumbs for breading chicken and shrimp noted to be stored uncovered in the rear preparation area. Multiple bins of eggrolls noted to be stored uncoverd in the walk-in cooler. The inside of the single door freezer and the chest freezer noted to have cracks and tears in the door gaskets. The inside liner of the units is also no longer smooth and easily cleanable due to significant cracking of the surface.
• Gusto Italiano, 105 Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Simply Cookie, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry: satisfactory.
• Laurie's, 1097 State Rout3 34, Genoa: satisfactory.
• Fargo Bar & Grill, 384 Main St., Aurora: unsatisfactory (July 29): Observed male food service employee dicing red and orange peppers at the salad preparation station on the main cookline. The employee stated that the peppers were to be used in salads. The employee was noted to be actively dicing the peppers with his bare left hand holding the peppers. Approximately a half a cup of diced peppers were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Will reinspect the facility within two weeks.
• Aurora Inn, 391 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory.
• The Family Deli, 110 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory.
• Great Garden Chinese Restaurant, 116 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory.
• Dee Dee's Ice Cream, 2066 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory. The door seals for the double door cooler unit are cracked and broken.Lack hot running water at the dedicated handwsh sink in the main kitchen area. The plumbing lines for the sinks and ice cream machines noted to have reverse pitch, not flowing to the sanitary system. Access to the water treatment system in the basement is limited do do an excessive amount of items strewn thoughout the basement. Items include trophies, electrical cords, boxes, scrap wood and old signs. The basement under the ice cream shop is also littered with old non functioning restaurant equipment including but not limited to ice cream machines, refrigerater/freezer units and props for the outdoor pirate-themed area
• 3 Leaf Tea, 14 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Prison City Pub & Brewery, 28 State St., Auburn: satisfactory. Multiple boxes of food product noted to be double and triple stacked and stored directly on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Sanitizing solutions was not properly prepared at the time of inspection. Lack paper towels at the dedicated handwash sink in the main kitchen area. Missing multiple ceiling tiles in the basement in the dry storage, water damaged and discolored tiles also present.The floor in the basement under the ice machine and in front of the walk-in coolers is covered in a thick layer dirt
• Mr. Pizza, 69 Wall St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• China Wok, 19 Seminary St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Hua Mei Chinese Kitchen, 177 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory. Knives are improperly stored between equipment during preparation. The metal shelving in the walk=in cooler is covered in a layer of rust. The condensate drain for the coil in the walk-in cooler is covered in a significant layer of mildew. The front of the double door sandwich cooler is covered in a layer of dirt and mildew. The dedicated handwashing sink is missing the overflow control pop up causing the drain to overflow to the floor of the facility. The drop ceiling in the dry storage area is partially collapsed due to moisture damage. Two additional ceiling leaks noted in the rest room and the dining area.
• Spa at the Inns of Aurora, 700 Sherwood Road, Aurora: satisfactory. Sanitizing solution was not properly prepared at the time of inspection. No measurable sanitizer in the solution. Food contact surfaces were not adequately sanitized before, during and after preparation of food products when contamination could occur.
• Fargo Bar & Grill, 384 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory (Aug. 5).
• Happy Days Drive In, 3022 State Route 370, Meridian: satisfactory.
• Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling: satisfactory.
• DB's Drive In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory.
• Dunkin Donuts, 9032 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory. The under counter ice storage well was not properly covered while not in use. The baffle in the well under the ice maker was noted to have mildew growth present. The food grade storage container being used for raw sugar noted to have a build up of coffee on its outside edges.
• Pete's Treats, 295 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory. The filters for the exhaust hood require cleaning due to significant grease build-up.
• Wheelhouse Restaurant, 34 Wheelhouse Lane, Union Springs: satisfactory.