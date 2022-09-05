Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Sept. 5, 2022

• Utopia Club, 141 S. Fulton St., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 22).
• Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius: satisfactory (Aug. 19).
• Pure Catering, 10 E. Genesee St., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 23).
• Sennett Livestock Sales, 3180 Turnpike Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 25). Lack thermometer in refrigerator. Internal temperature of refrigerator adequate at time of inspection.
• McDonald's, 357 Genesee St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Aug. 29). Twelve folded eggs located in hot holding unit of cook line have a measured temperature of 130 degrees F during inspection. The manager stated the time of the folded eggs in the unit was unknown. Correction: Manager voluntarily discarded the 12 folded eggs during inspection. Condensation buildup on ceiling by fans in the walk-in freezer. Interior floor of upright freezer located at the entrance of the kitchen littered with food crumbs. Flies are present in dining room and kitchen area of the facility.
People are also reading…
• Dutch Hollow Country Club, 1839 Benson Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 29).
• Subway, 1695 State Route 38, Moravia: satisfactory (Aug. 29).
• DB's Drive-In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (Aug. 31).
• Cook's Village Diner, 8991 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory (Aug. 31). Cracked/torn door gaskets observed on the chest freezer in the main kitchen. The walls behind the kitchen preparation areas are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.
• Classic Cones, 7342 State St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 31).