Cayuga County restaurant inspections: Sept. 5, 2022

• McDonald's, 357 Genesee St., Auburn: unsatisfactory (Aug. 29). Twelve folded eggs located in hot holding unit of cook line have a measured temperature of 130 degrees F during inspection. The manager stated the time of the folded eggs in the unit was unknown. Correction: Manager voluntarily discarded the 12 folded eggs during inspection. Condensation buildup on ceiling by fans in the walk-in freezer. Interior floor of upright freezer located at the entrance of the kitchen littered with food crumbs. Flies are present in dining room and kitchen area of the facility.