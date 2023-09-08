• Mr. Pizza, 69 Wall St., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 23). Thermometer missing from upright refrigerator in the back of the kitchen. Condensation buildup on interior walls of chest freezer located in the back of the kitchen.

• Aurora Cooks, 283 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory (Aug. 23).

• Yawger Brook Bakes, 980 Chamberlain Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 23).

• Bright Leaf Winery, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry: satisfactory (Aug. 23).

• Emerson Park Pavilion, 6879 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 24).

• Track Cinema, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 25).

• Honey’s Hoagies, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 25).

• 3 C’s Pizzeria, 1579 Fingerlakes Mall, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 25). Gasket on the lid of the ice machine is torn and in disrepair.

• Dilly’s, 1579 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 25). Thermometer missing from the upright cooler located by the soda dispensing shelves in the back of the kitchen. The upright freezer located in the kitchen has heavy condensation buildup on the interior walls and shelves. The door gasket on the walk-in cooler door located in the secondary room of the facility is torn and in disrepair. The interior and exterior surfaces of the microwave are dirty with dried food debris.

• Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 22).

• Classic Cones, 7342 State St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 28). Cutting board located on the sandwich prep unit in the kitchen is scored and stained.

• Ed & Jean’s Ice Cream Shoppe, 95 Rochester St., Port Byron: satisfactory (Aug. 28). Cutting board located on the sandwich prep unit in the kitchen is scored and stained. Bottom two shelves of rack in the walk-in cooler located in the kitchen covered with cardboard and not a smooth cleanable surface. Ventilation hoods over the flat top and fryers in the kitchen covered with heavy dust and grease accumulation.

• Dunkin Donuts, 160 State St., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 29). Door gasket on the refrigerator unit at the drive through is torn and in disrepair.

• Subway, 76 North St., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 29). Right side door gasket on reach-in refrigerator unit behind the front counter is torn.

• Moe’s Southwest Grill, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 29). Drain flies present at grease trap connection and mop sink. Follow up on drain fly infestation. Still a presence of a minimal amount of drain flies at the mop sink area and grease trap. Pest report on file. Will reinspect within 2 weeks to monitor the situation to ensure drain flies are no longer present in the facility. Prepared food products in metal containers covered with plastic wrap are double stacked in the walk in cooler located in the kitchen. Boxes of produce (tomatoes and peppers) stored on the floor of the walk in cooler located in the kitchen. Thermometer missing from the reach in prep unit located on the service line. Interior floor of the reach in prep cooler unit located on the service line is dirty with food spillage. Metal rack shelves located in the kitchen by the door entrance are dirty. The connection between the grease trap and drain pipe was observed leaking into a plastic container on the floor until service repairs are made. Single use towels are missing from the designated hand sink located in the kitchen. Floor behind the service area is littered with food spillage.

• Owasco Country Club, 6750 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 30). Lack accurate thermometers in each and every refrigeration unit. Condensate water observed to be leaking from the left door of the three door cooler unit. Mildew and food debris build up observed on the door gaskets on cooler units throughout the facility. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due grease and food debris build up.

• Fillmore Golf Club, 1505 Toll Gate Road, Locke: satisfactory (Aug. 30).

• Seb’s Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 30).

• Reese’s Dairy Bar, 1422 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory (Aug. 30).

• Pete’s Eats and Treats, 295 Cayuga St., Union Springs: satisfactory (Aug. 31).

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Visit the records page of auburnpub.com to see The Citizen's latest police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits.