• Riverforest Park, 9439 Riverforest Road, Weedsport: satisfactory.
• China Wok, 19 Seminary St., Auburn: satisfactory. Multiple food products stored uncovered in the walk-in cooler, including prepared chicken and pork. Five-gallon buckets use for marinading pork and chicken being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Sanitizing solution was not prepared at the time of inspection. Food contact surfaces not properly sanitized during preparation when cross contamination could occur.
• Denny's Restaurant, 176 Grant Ave., Auburn (Aug. 19): unsatisfactory. Observed male cook placing a raw hamburger patty on the flattop and remove the paper wrap and discard the wrap while wearing gloves. The cook proceeded to use a spatula to flatten the burger, open the the sandwich cooler, the under counter cooler and the freezer. At that time the cook was instructed to remove his gloves wash his hands and wash, rinse and sanitize all of the surfaces which had been contaminated. A new sanitizing solution was prepared to properly sanitize contaminated surfaces. All surfaces were properly washed, rinsed and sanitized. The pasteurized egg mix used for both scrambled eggs and for French toast located in the breakfast cooler were noted to be 58 degrees Fahrenhet at the time of inspection. Both of the egg products were were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. A case of eggs were noted to be stored on top of a counter adjacent to the main preparation area and next to a small convection oven. The top two flats of eggs measured 67 degrees at the time of inspection. The remainder of the eggs were noted to be under 45 degrees. The flats of eggs noted to be out of temperature were voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection. Inadequate sanitizing solution being used to clean surfaces where contamination could occur. The dedicated hand washing sink in the main kitchen area is not in working order. The drainage from the sink to the floor drain has been disconnected. The floor drain contains partially stagnate water and is also not in working order. A hole is noted in the ceiling above the dishwashing machine. Mold growth and peeling paint also noted on the ceiling in the dishwashing area. The floor of the main food preparation was noted to be covered in a thin gray layer of food debris.
• Denny's Restaurant, 176 Grant Ave., Auburn (Aug. 28): satisfactory. The ceiling in the dishwashing area remains in disrepair. Mold growth and peeling paint noted.
• Reese's Dairy Bar, 1422 Clark St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Pizza Hut, 386 Grant Ave. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Classic Cones, 7342 State St. Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Mark's Pizzeria, 59 Arterial West, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Arby's, 193 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. The flashing around the mop sink remains in disrepair, mold growth present.
• The Busted Yolk, 11384 North St., Cato: satisfactory.
• Devaney's Riverside Grill, 9347 Stickle Road, Weedsport: satisfactory. The wall with the hand wash sink on it in the kitchen is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. The kitchen shelves and the shelves in the back room with the cooler has items that do not belong in the restaurant and need to be removed.
• I.O.O.B. Club, 1696 Sand Hill Road, Martville: satisfactory.
• Hardware Cafe & General Store, 566 Main St., Fair Haven: satisfactory.
• Daphine's Diner, 15085 State Route 104, Martville: satisfactory.
• Spring Garden, 68 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory. Multiple bins of food product stored uncovered and/or on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Products include both cooked and raw chicken, egg rolls and buckets of sauces. The exhaust hood system requires cleaning due to excessive grease build-up.
• Utopia Club, 141 S. Fulton St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• The Village Grill of Fair Haven, 809 State Route 104A, Sterling: satisfactory. Wiping cloth on the sandwich station is not kept in the sanitizing bucket and the sanitizing solution was found to be cold during the inspection. Bucket changed at the time of inspection with cloths.
• Lake House Cafe, 7 Fair Haven Park Road, Sterling: satisfactory.
• Cook's Village Diner, 8991 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory. The freezer in the shed has built up frost inside and some product has spilled inside the door.
• Lin Bo Chinese Restaurant, 8932 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory. The front of the white upright freezer handle is dirty with food debris, requires cleaning. The floor inside the walk-in cooler is dirty from food that has dripped on it, requires cleaning.
• DB's Drive In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport: satisfactory.
• Lasca's, 252 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Don Juan Cafe Restaurant, 104 Chapman Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Mr. Pizza, 69 Wall St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Giuseppe's Pizzeria, 75 Owasco St., Auburn: satisfactory. Broken, cracked door gaskets noted on the main pizza cooler and the single-door cooler. Broken cracked floor tiles noted in the main kitchen.
• Dunkin Donuts, 149 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory. The top to the ice caddy was noted to be in the open position while not in use.
• Burger King, 225 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Laurie's, 1097 State Route 34, Genoa: satisfactory.