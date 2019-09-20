• Simply Cookie, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry: satisfactory.
• Great Garden Chinese Restaurant, 116 Main St., Moravia: satisfactory.
• Colonial Lodge, 2630 State Route 41A, Moravia: satisfactory. The floors, walls and ceilings through the kitchen requires cleaning. The filters in the exhaust hood along with area surrounding the hood requires cleaning due to grease build-up.
• Dugan's Country Grill, 3234 State Route 34B, Aurora: satisfactory. Floors around and under equipment require cleaning due to grease build-up.
• Michael's Restaurant, 312 Clark St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Downtown Deli, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Hollywood Restaurant, 314 Clark St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Port Byron After Prom, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron: satisfactory.
• Auburn Sports Boosters, Holland Stadium, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Little Sodus Inn, 14451 Bell Ave., Fair Haven: satisfactory.
• Turtle Cove Resort & Marina, 356 King St., Fair Haven: satisfactory. The coolers underneath the sandwich station and the up-right combination freezer/refrigerator lacks accurate thermometers. The fronts of the up-right freezers and refrigerators are partially covered in grease and food debris. The microwave oven by the cola cooler is dirty with food debris on the inside and out. The handwash sink in the kitchen lacks paper towels and a mop bucket with dirty water is sitting directly in front of it making it inaccessible.
• Pleasant Beach Hotel, 14477 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven: satisfactory.
• Owasco Country Club, 6750 E. Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Dilaj's Motor Inn, 7430 North Street Way, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Fargo Bar & Grill, 384 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory. The filters in the exhaust hood require cleaning due to excessive grease build-up.