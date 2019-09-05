• Wheelhouse Restaurant, 34 Wheelhouse Lane, Union Springs: satisfactory.
• Arnold Palmer Golf Facility, 3060 Gates Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Pleasant Beach Hotel, 14477 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven: satisfactory.
• Big Bo's, 537 Main Street, Fair Haven: satisfactory.
• Turtle Cover Restaurant, 356 King St., Fair Haven: satisfactory. The meat slicer is dirty with meat that was sliced previously. The front doors and tops of the refrigerators and freezers have food debris built up. The inside of both microwave ovens are splattered with food debris. The front of the fryers and the wall behind the fryers has excessive grease build-up on it.
• Fair Haven Main Street Pub & Grille, 559 Main Street, Sterling: satisfactory.
• Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 West Bay Road, Sterling: satisfactory.
• Dutch Hollow Country Club, 1839 Benson Road, Auburn: satisfactory. Not all of the walls inside the kitchen are smooth and easily cleanable.
• Tom Thumb Drive-In, 6143 East Lake Road, Auburn: satisfactory.
• Wells College Golf Course, 170 Main St., Aurora: satisfactory.
• South Shore Marina, 2810 Fire Lane 1, Moravia: satisfactory.
• Fillmore Golf Club, 1505 Toll Gate Road, Locke: satisfactory.
• Scoops on Main Street, 102 Main St., Moravia: satisfatory.
• Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn: satisfactory. The walk-in freezer is overloaded with product that is stored on a broken rack on the floor. Too much product in the freezer at this time, unable to get into the walk-in freezer to assess product thoroughly. The floor in the walk-in cooler is no longer smooth and easily cleanable.
• Happy Days Drive In, 3022 State Route 370, Meridian: satisfactory.
• Dunkin Donuts, 3475 State Route 370, Cato: satisfactory. The inside back shelf of the sandwich station under the lift-up lids has some crumbs and salt, pepper and ketchup packets that have fallen onto the shelf.
• Subway, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Subway, 76 North St., Auburn: satisfactory.
• Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius: satisfactory.
• The Drink, 81 Firelane 18, Cato: satisfactory. Approximately five black garbage bags sitting right outside the door to facility not in containers with lids. Strong odor coming from bags and lots of insects around bags and door.