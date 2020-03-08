Cayuga County Sheriff's Office February 2020 activity report

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office issued the following report on its February 2020 activity:

• During the month of February five additional members joined the Sheriff’s Office to include Danielle Powers, our new Records Clerk and Deputy Sheriff Recruits Joshua Green, Abby Murphy, Donald Helmer and Brian Kelly. Congratulations to each of you in your new careers with the Sheriff’s Office!

• The Sheriff attended the Union Springs Fire Department’s annual awards banquet where he was able to be a part of the ceremony to recognize Rick Waldron for 45 years, Mike Selover for 35 years and Sean Van Houten for 15 years. The Sheriff was also asked to be a guest at both the Fleming Station 2 Fire Department Banquet and the Sennett Fire Banquet in February, which he was honored to attend.

• On February 5th, seventeen children from the community were welcomed to our ranks as Honorary Junior Deputies. These children were chosen by parents, school personnel and other community members for being great examples of children who are kind, compassionate, caring and giving. The children were thrilled to meet the Sheriff, Undersheriff and Custody Officer Campanello who attended the ceremony where each Junior Deputy was given a certificate, badge and patch.