Cayuga County Sheriff's Office February 2020 activity report

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office issued the following report on its February 2020 activity:
• During the month of February five additional members joined the Sheriff’s Office to include Danielle Powers, our new Records Clerk and Deputy Sheriff Recruits Joshua Green, Abby Murphy, Donald Helmer and Brian Kelly. Congratulations to each of you in your new careers with the Sheriff’s Office!
• The Sheriff attended the Union Springs Fire Department’s annual awards banquet where he was able to be a part of the ceremony to recognize Rick Waldron for 45 years, Mike Selover for 35 years and Sean Van Houten for 15 years. The Sheriff was also asked to be a guest at both the Fleming Station 2 Fire Department Banquet and the Sennett Fire Banquet in February, which he was honored to attend.
• On February 5th, seventeen children from the community were welcomed to our ranks as Honorary Junior Deputies. These children were chosen by parents, school personnel and other community members for being great examples of children who are kind, compassionate, caring and giving. The children were thrilled to meet the Sheriff, Undersheriff and Custody Officer Campanello who attended the ceremony where each Junior Deputy was given a certificate, badge and patch.
• The Sheriff’s Office announced three Boater Safety Courses which are free to the public. These are to be held on March 14, March 28 and April 4. Additional details are on our web site’s calendar. Bring a bagged lunch/snacks as the class is eight hours.
• Deputies Baim and Slobe were honored to show Marcellus Bear Den Pack 166 around the Sheriff’s Office and Public Safety Campus.
• Custody Officer Mario Campanello and Navigation Officer Tracey Baldwin were honored by the Auburn Elk’s Lodge for their service.
• The new centralized arraignment part (CAP) court official opening was on February 18th. Local leaders were invited to the ceremony to include Judge Doran, Assigned Counsel Administrator Lloyd Hoskins, Assemblyman Manktelow, and more. The centralized arraignment part will streamline the arraignment process.
• Detectives Guarnieri and Stewart were on detail for Operation Safe Child at the Seward Elementary School’s Family Fun Day to register children.
• The Village of Moravia monthly town meeting was attended by Sheriff Schenck in his ongoing efforts to reach all the townships and municipalities in Cayuga County.
• The Cayuga County Jail’s Custody Officer Thomas Fred Whiting retired after 22 years of service. Thank you for your years of service.
For the month of February our Law Enforcement Division recorded the following statistics:
CALLS FOR SERVICE 1330
TICKETS 96
TRAFFIC STOPS 303
You have free articles remaining.
CIVIL & WARRANT ATTEMPTS 203
ARRESTS (PENAL/WARRANT ARRESTS) 24
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED ARRESTS 4
MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENTS 79
For the month of February our Custody Division recorded the following statistics:
AV DAILY POPULATION 136
ADMISSIONS 63
DISCHARGES 79
AVG DAILY OTHER JAIL INMATES BOARDED 0
AVG DAILY FEDERAL INMATES BOARDED 41
AVG DAILY PAROLE VIOLATORS HELD 26
INMATES TRANSPORTED TO NYSDOCCS 19
INMATE MEALS SERVED 12,695
For the month of February our Civil Division recorded the following statistics:
CIVIL PAPERS SERVED 234
MONIES RECEIVED $112,305.45
MONIES REMITTED TO TREASURER $10,848.61