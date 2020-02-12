Cayuga County Sheriff's Office January 2020 activity report

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office issued the following report on its January 2020 activity:

• The month of January began with the Sheriff “Deputizing” Olivia Vitale, a young lady from our community that is very deserving of the title, “Honorary Junior Deputy.” Olivia has been saving allowance to donate it to worthy causes that include providing our K-9, Aron, with a bed and supplies, and also contributing to buying a needy family gifts during the holidays. Our entire department is very touched by Olivia’s generosity and it is very commendable.

• The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) had a training in January to prepare for incidents that could potentially happen in the jail.

• On Jan. 9, the sheriff met his constituents in the town of Niles to discuss any issues in an open forum. The sheriff will continue to visit towns and villages throughout 2020 to keep the lines of communication open.

• Jan. 9 was Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and the Home Depot and Cayuga County 911 office provided treats to our law officers to say thank you.

• Deputy Adam Bacon was assigned to serve as the Student Resource Officer (SRO) at Cayuga Onondaga BOCES campus in Auburn.