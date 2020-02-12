Cayuga County Sheriff's Office January 2020 activity report

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office issued the following report on its January 2020 activity:
• The month of January began with the Sheriff “Deputizing” Olivia Vitale, a young lady from our community that is very deserving of the title, “Honorary Junior Deputy.” Olivia has been saving allowance to donate it to worthy causes that include providing our K-9, Aron, with a bed and supplies, and also contributing to buying a needy family gifts during the holidays. Our entire department is very touched by Olivia’s generosity and it is very commendable.
• The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) had a training in January to prepare for incidents that could potentially happen in the jail.
• On Jan. 9, the sheriff met his constituents in the town of Niles to discuss any issues in an open forum. The sheriff will continue to visit towns and villages throughout 2020 to keep the lines of communication open.
• Jan. 9 was Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and the Home Depot and Cayuga County 911 office provided treats to our law officers to say thank you.
• Deputy Adam Bacon was assigned to serve as the Student Resource Officer (SRO) at Cayuga Onondaga BOCES campus in Auburn.
• Students from around the county were honored at the Weedsport High School Cafeteria on Jan. 11. These students, MacKenzie Whittaker, Nick Gray, Dylan Langdon, Emily Clark, Mariah Sowles, Hanna Marek, Ailish Cuthbert and Raziel Demaria, attended the Heart of New York Teen Institute Youth Leadership program. This program empowers teens to create a positive change in themselves and in their communities. The program was sponsored by the Cayuga County Drug Free Coalition and JoLynn Mulholland and Julie Liccion of the Auburn school district also attended.
• The sheriff’s office released their first ever Annual Report featuring the year’s accomplishments, retirees, new hires and more. If you have not had a chance to look at this yet, please check out our web site where there is a link to the document.
• Students from the Jordan-Elbridge school district who are exploring a career in law enforcement and/or criminal justice, met with the sheriff and were escorted throughout the building and the jail and shown many of our programs.
• Lt. Michael Wellauer joined the Rescue Mission and other agencies in the Auburn area to do a welfare check on the homeless in the community. The Homeless Task Force will go out periodically to see if they can locate people who might need shelter or medical treatment.
• The sheriff attended a four-day winter conference in Albany in January where he and other sheriffs from across the state of New York gathered to discuss issues at state and local levels.
For the month of January our Law Enforcement Division recorded the following statistics:
CALLS FOR SERVICE 1471
TICKETS 107
TRAFFIC STOPS 337
CIVIL & WARRANT ATTEMPTS 222
ARRESTS (PENAL/WARRANT ARRESTS) 26
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED ARRESTS 2
MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENTS 77
For the month of January our Custody Division recorded the following statistics:
AV DAILY POPULATION 128
ADMISSIONS 63
DISCHARGES 54
AVG DAILY OTHER JAIL INMATES BOARDED 0
AVG DAILY FEDERAL INMATES BOARDED 38
AVG DAILY PAROLE VIOLATORS HELD 19
INMATES TRANSPORTED TO NYSDOCCS 9
INMATE MEALS SERVED 12,679
For the month of January our Civil Division recorded the following statistics:
CIVIL PAPERS SERVED 253
MONIES RECEIVED $151,141.10
MONIES REMITTED TO TREASURER $12,361.21