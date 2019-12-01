The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office issued the following report on November highlights and October statistics:
• November certainly started with a bang with a snowfall and winter weather advisory. Luckily, the winter weather did not remain through the majority of the month. Please be mindful when driving in the elements to slow down a bit and give yourself plenty of room behind the person in front of you if you’re in heavy traffic. There were several traffic accidents reported at the time of our first snowfall that could have been easily avoided.
• The sheriff and Det. Lt. Cornelius were invited to read children’s books to children at Community Action Programs (CAP) Early Childhood Program. They really enjoyed spending time interacting with the children there and hope that the kids had fun, too!
• We would like to congratulate two officers from our Custody Division who were promoted in November: Lt. David Massi and Sgt. Joe Marventano. Both have been, and continue to be, instrumental in the daily administration of the Cayuga County Jail.
• Sheriff Schenck, Undersheriff Smith and Sgt. Sloan with K9 Aron were invited to meet with the Sterling Silver Seniors group in Fair Haven. Sgt. Sloan and Aron did a presentation of the K9 Unit and the sheriff and undersheriff very much enjoyed their time meeting with the people of Fair Haven while talking about our work at the sheriff’s office.
• Deputy Brandon Rindfleisch graduated from a four-week Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) Operations Course. Deputy Rindfleisch continues to be a key member of our tactical team.
• The sheriff’s office was pleased to honor our members that served in the military on Nov. 10 by distributing a ribbon (pin) representing their status as veterans which was designed by Tom Dougherty, Livingston County sheriff, and distributed by the New York State Sheriff’s Association. This office is very fortunate to have had many military veterans employed here. We are very proud of all of our veterans and wish to thank them for their service in protecting our county and our communities.
• This month, Sgt. Christopher Stephens was acknowledged for his 25-year anniversary with the sheriff’s office. Thank you, Sgt. Stephens, for your many years of dedication, loyalty and service to Cayuga County.
• On Nov. 14, the sheriff met with constituents in the town of Sterling as a part of his ongoing initiative to attend town and village meetings across the county to discuss any local public safety concerns.
• In conjunction with Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department and The Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office met with community members at the Westminster Presbyterian Church to communicate about any community issues of concern and work on recruiting initiatives. There are two more community forums scheduled for December as well.
• Students from the Southern Cayuga Central School District were personally acknowledged by Sheriff Schenck, who wrote a letter to them to thank them for their kindness and thoughtfulness in adopting the Buddy Bench at their school. This bench is where children can go and sit if they are feeling sad or alone and it initiates other children to join them on the bench so that they can talk and/or play together.
• The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office hosted a presentation at the Cayuga Community College on post-traumatic stress disorder. This workshop was open to law enforcement and first responders and focused primarily on PTSD within the realm of these occupations. Thank you to Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb for providing the training to our officers and first responders.
• The sheriff’s office was honored to host the Cayuga County Magistrate’s Association monthly meeting at the Cayuga County Public Safety Building, where tours were given of the jail.
• Cayuga County Legislator Joe Bennett and Legislator-elect Tricia Kerr attended active shooter training along with several officers and Undersheriff Smith.
• Deputy Sheriff Jacob Slobe graduated from police academy and is now ready to begin his 16-week field training with our field training officers. The sheriff’s office is also very pleased to welcome Custody Officers Jason Armstrong, James Dennis, Mathew Jones and Michael Perkins, who all graduated from the Custody Academy in November as well.
• Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES criminal justice students invited the sheriff for a presentation and discussion related to jail programming and strategies to reduce recidivism.
• Several members of the sheriff’s office attended a five-day training to create a Mental Health Crisis Intervention Team. This specialized training will aid our staff in dealing with mental health crisis situations.
• The training facility at the public safety campus has now officially been named the Chuck Jayne Training Center, with a ceremony being held on Nov. 27 to dedicate the building.
For the month of October, our Law Enforcement Division recorded the following statistics:
CALLS FOR SERVICE 1,390
TICKETS 123
TRAFFIC STOPS 285
CIVIL & WARRANT ATTEMPTS 280
ARRESTS (PENAL/WARRANTS) 44
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED ARRESTS 4
MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENTS 48
For the month of October, our Custody Division recorded the following statistics:
AV DAILY POPULATION 145.70
ADMISSIONS 90
DISCHARGES 97
AVG DAILY OTHER JAIL INMATES BOARDED 0
AVG DAILY FEDERAL INMATES BOARDED 40.58
AVG DAILY PAROLE VIOLATORS HELD 13.93
INMATES TRANSPORTED TO NYSDOCCS 19
INMATE MEALS SERVED 14,951
For the month of October, our Civil Division recorded the following statistics:
CIVIL PAPERS SERVED 309
MONIES RECEIVED $106,611.38
MONIES REMITTED TO TREASURER $12,253.81