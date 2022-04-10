City of Auburn building permits: April 10, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from March 8-27:

• JR Powers Excavating and Construction, repair front porch for owner Westlake Partners LP at 8-10 Fort St., $$9,400.

• Dustin M. Johnson, repair front porch at 206-210 Seymour St., $3,000.

• Next Door Properties LLC, tear off roof and replace with metal for owner Robin C. Casper at 14-16 Liberty St., $16,005.

• John F. Tomandl, remodel house for owner Show Place LLC at 141 Ross St. Ext., $7,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, install metal roof over existing for owner Trevor J. Harmon at 315 N. Hoopes Ave., $16,400.

• Ferro Property Services, cover front porch for owner Pavlos Nestopoolos at 6 York St., $20,000.

• Karen Bianco, install new siding, replace front porch, install new windows and repair and patch basement walls at 40 Burt Ave., $10,000.

• A&M Graphics Inc., install two AFLAC/ABC signs for owner John and Constance Bouck at 32 E. Genesee St., $2,155.

• Thomas F. Ferguson, tear off flat roof and replace with truss at 140 State St., $25,000.

• Next Door Properties LLC, demolish interior for owner Robin C. Casper at 10 Seminary St., $6,000.

• Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co., demolition of condemnded residence at 5 Venice St., $18,500.

• James Waby Construction, tear off and replace part of roof for owner Susan M. Canady at 57-59 Elizabeth St., $3,000.

• Jennifer A. Page, tear off and replace roof at 202 Perrine Ave., $4,900.

• Reilly Enterprises, repair garage roof for owner Stanley Walewski at 207 State St., $2,500.

• John B. Ryan, remodel house at 140 Walnut St., $10,001.

• Pidgeon Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Michael J. Costello at 20 N. Albany St., $10,000.

• Lopez Construction, remodel Apartment 4 for owner RS17 LLC at 131 Osborne St., 4,000.

• SJH Specialities, tear off and replace roof and soffit, fascia, siding for owner James P. Klink at 68-70 Chedell Place, $29,000.

• Mark A. Spafford, install 66 feet of wood privacy fence at 39 Augustus St., $2,000.

• Syracuse Fence, install 32 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner Sara Cudahy at 25 Densmore Ave., $1,600.

• State/Dill Street LLC, install decorative stucco facade at 9-15 State St., $20,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, install metal roof and siding for owner Daniel Cushing at 159 Franklin St., $29,923.

• Paul E. Kenny, remodel house at 5 Lawton Ave., $3,000.

• Norma D. Ferguson, install metal shed at 58 Fitch Ave., $600.

