City of Auburn building permits: April 18, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from March 6-29:
• Thomas Short, repair/replace back porch for owner Francis Cornelius at 12 Mary St., $1,200.
• Robert Shea, install two windows for owner Joan Fulton at 104 Tyler Drive, $920.
• Timothy Herrling, repair/replace front and side porches for owner Patricia J. Steenburgh 230 N. Hoopes Ave., $5,000.
• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Kraig Senter at 79-81 Steel St., $26,200.
• Cannon Pools, install 16-by-32-feet in-ground pool for owner Pat R. Palmieri at 9 Bradley St., $21,000.
• Richard J. Pinckney, install siding on front and one side for owner Anthony Tabone at 179 Genesee St., $3,500.
• Duke Properties, tear off and replace roof for owner Auburn Ventures II LLC at 136 Dunning Ave., $2,000.
• Brenan Usery, install 315 feet of wood privacy fence at 21 Grant St., $4,000.
• JD Statewide Restorations, tear off roof and replace with metal for owner Matthew Peirson at 71 West St., $10,000.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Parker Living Trust at 4 Mill St., $5,600.
• Michelle Ericson, install shed at 198 Franklin St., $5,700.
• Arrow Fence, install 92 feet of chain-link fence for owner Vincent and Joan Lopez at 33 Center St., $2,496.. Aarow Fence 7784 Route 31 West
• Timothy Locastro, build new 1,792-square-feet single-family house at 128-130 Prospect St., $100,000.
• Auburn Heights Apartments, upgrades/renovations to the existing building including siding replacement, door and window replacement, HVAC upgrade, attic insulations, ADA modifications for unit accessibility, sidewalk replacement and paving at 133 Austin Drive.
• North Brook Court Housing, upgrades/renovations to the existing building, including siding replacement, door and window replacement, HVAC upgrade., ttic insulations, ADA modifications for unit accessibility, sidewalk replacement and paving at 169 Murray St. Extension, $2,634,762.
• Melvin Byler, install metal roof over existing layer for owner CNY Realty Holdings LLC at 59 Seymour St.,$2,500.
• Douglas E. Ward, remodel kitchen and install window at 110 N. Seward Ave., $16,000.
• Charles Schenck, install 25 windows for owner RS17 LLC at 131 Osborne St., $6,000.
• Seminary Commons LLC, demolition of south facade at 23 Seminary St.
• Cannon Pools, install 21-feet round above-ground pool for owner Anthony J. Petrosino at 28 Mann St., $2,500.
• Michael S. Wild Sr., tear off and replace roof at 11 Clymer St., $2,500.
• Bartolotta Finish Carpentry, remodel house for owner Matteo and Kristen Bartolotta at 445 N. Seward Ave., $10,000.
• Cody J. Smith, repair/replace 281 feet of wood fence at 5 Wheeler St., $1,600.
• Petro Rentals Inc., tear off and replace garage roof and repair soffit at 6 Wood St., $3,500.
• James Waby, tear off and replace roof for owner Christina M. Bellnier at 34 Union St., $1,200.
• Michael Calarco, replace/repair front porch at 9 Grover St., $25,000.
• Steve Bianco, remodel house for owner Beverly Clifford at 64 Frances St., $40,000.
• Chad Hutchings, repair/replace front porch for owner Jessica M. Parsells at 53 Standart Ave., $6,000.
• Aaron Brahney, demolish and replace shed and repair rear deck steps at 23 Augustus St., $5,000.
• Paul Gee, demolish shed at 25 Mann St.
• James Wilson, remodel house at 59 Osborne St., $45,000.
• Erie Construction Mid-West, tear off and replace roof for owner Laurie A. Casano at 229 Seymour St., $16,000.
• CNY Fencing, install 116 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Daniel D. and Janet M. Reiff at 141 Garrow St. Ext., $3,480.
• Jennifer L. Weaver-Troyan, remodel bedroom and install two windows at 52 N. Lewis St., $1,000.
• Delaney CMS LLC, install shed at 41-43 Parker St.
• Christopher Patch, install shed at 9 Baker Ave., $1,500.
• Martha A. Ware, remodel kitchen and repair side porch at 29 Washington St., $4,000.
• Robert Shea, tear off and replace roof for owner Tara Costello at 100 Hamilton Ave., $13,900.
• Matthew Brehaut, built addition for owner Brothers Few Motorcycle Club at 12 Miller St., $15,000.
• Amanda Turner (Jessie), repair/replace front porch at 37 Swift St., $1,000.
• RJC Development Inc., remodel garage interior storage space at 147 Pulsifer Drive, $5,000.
• William J. Slayton, install 10 windows at 19 Kearney Ave., $2,000.
• Timothy P. O'Conner, install 42 feet of picket fence 86 Nelson St., $2,400.
• Cannon Pools, install above-ground pool for owner Marc Storrs at 30 Jarvis St., $5,000.
• Jesse Sorenson, install siding at 12 Woodruff Place, $4,500.
• Jerry L. Coe, install 255 feet of wood privacy fence at 57-59 E. Genesee St., $5,000.
• JD Statewide Restorations, repair front porch and install siding for owner Eugene Anthony Moran at 17-19 Peacock St., $12,000.
• Peter Mack Realty Ltd., building 50,000-square-feet addition at 38 Allen St.
• Roberto SanMartin, remodel house at 37 Arterial West, $5,000.
• Allstate Roofing & More, tear off and replace roof for owner Thomas J. Thurston at 41 Seymour St., $7,538.
• Self Storage Grant Avenue LLC, replace roof on four building and doors on five buildings at 263 Grant Ave., $40,000.
• Mark S. Cartwright, remodel kitchen at 25 Anderson Circle, $30,000.
• T & E Apartments LLC, install 16 windows, three interior doors and repair soffit at 55 Walnut St., $6,000.