The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from March 4-19:
• TWAS Properties LLC, new car wash at 176 Grant Ave., $375,000.
• Robert E. Lee, install siding for owner Aaron Rowe at 136 S. Seward Ave., $9,500.
• Robert She, install eight windows and two doors for owner Christopher Greene at 101 Grove Ave. Extension, $13,730.
• Randy Russell, tear off and replace roof at 313 N. Seward Ave., $15,000.
• Goose Hollow LLC, install attached, single-faced, illuminated "Coco & Company Salon and Boutique" sign at 53-55 Water St., $1,500.
• Karen Bianco, install siding and winds, repar and patch basement walls at 40 Burt Ave., $1.
• Jerry Sylvester, remodel kitchen and bathroom at 41 Morris St., $3,000.
• Michael Italiano, tear off and replace roof with metal at 15 Foote St. $11,429.
• Justin San Martin, remodel house at 202 State St., $10,000.
• Joseph Nolan, install 52 feet of chain-link fence at 9 Cornwall Ave., $1,600.
• Arthur Baliva, remodel bathroom for owner Michael Smith at 18 Beardsley St., $5,000.
• Adam K. Fritz, remodel kitche and install one door and one garage door for owner David Kunkle at 172 N. Herman Ave., $5,000.
• Michael Lesch, install gas fireplace at 124 Capitol St. Extension, 6,975.
• John Saviano, install three windows at 9 Perry St., $3,289.
• James Ryerson, install one window at 46 Elm St. $2,607.
• Ryan Crawford, install door at 11 Hillside Terrace, $3,000.
• Brandon Cooper, repair fascia for owner Nina Suarez at 8 Woodruff Place, $2,500.
• Mary Ann Wentzel, tear off and replace roof at 64 Capitol St., $19,712.
• JC Property Management LLC, remodel house at 1-3 Parker St., $8,000.
• Matthew D. Vanliew, remodel house at 56-58 Swift St., $12,500.
