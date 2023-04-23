The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from March 24-31:
• Ryan Morrell, tear off and replace roof at 24 Leavenworth Ave., $5,000.
• Robert Schemerhorn, repair porch roof and drywall one room at 7 Vandenbosch Ave., $10,200.
• Mark Kwasniewski, install siding at 118 Hamilton Ave., $6,000.
• Vance Phillips, demolish garage at 43 Grove Ave.
• Thomas Morgan, tear off and replace roof, repair front porch, install garage door at 117 Cottage St., $8,000.
• Jessica Knapp, install above-ground pool at 80 Pulaski St., $6,000.
• Mark Cool, repair porch at 50 Swift St., $2,000.
• Darryl Smith, remodel house at 5 Orchard Ave., $2,000.
• Robert Shea, repair deck for owner Daniel Baumes at 321 N. Marvine Ave., $13,500.
• Eric Sterner, tear off and replace roof at 9 N. Hunter Ave., $10,500.
• Mei Rong Weng, install deck at 50 Pulsifer Drive, $3,000.
• Kathryn Szozda, repair porches at 144 S. Hoopes Ave., $450.
• Kari Brown, repair roof at 21 Florence St., $1,200.
• Michael McCall, remodel house at 31-33 Steel St., $3,000.
• Steven Milewski, remodel bathroom at 15 Peacock St., $16,195.
• Cynthia France (N.K.A. Denardo), install 139 feet of wood fence at 47 Frazee St., $1,500.
• T & E Apartments LLC, remodel rear house at 32-34 Washington St., $10,000.
• Richard Petrone, install 110 feet of wood fence at 18 N. Albany St., $1,500.
• Catherine Lang, tear off and replace garage roof at 10 Henry Drive, $5,350.
• Gail Brehm, install window at 141 S. Hoopes Ave., $1,020.
• Bernard Corcoran, install two winds and one door at 8 Scammell Ave., $4,945.
• Elizabeth O'Hern, install five windows at 22 Grove Ave., $4,444.
• Sean Kane, install one window at 106 Austin Drive, $2,405.
• Winfield Boehler, install 12 windows at 144 Dunning Ave., $13,555.
