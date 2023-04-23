The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from March 24-31:

• Ryan Morrell, tear off and replace roof at 24 Leavenworth Ave., $5,000.

• Robert Schemerhorn, repair porch roof and drywall one room at 7 Vandenbosch Ave., $10,200.

• Mark Kwasniewski, install siding at 118 Hamilton Ave., $6,000.

• Vance Phillips, demolish garage at 43 Grove Ave.

• Thomas Morgan, tear off and replace roof, repair front porch, install garage door at 117 Cottage St., $8,000.

• Jessica Knapp, install above-ground pool at 80 Pulaski St., $6,000.

• Mark Cool, repair porch at 50 Swift St., $2,000.

• Darryl Smith, remodel house at 5 Orchard Ave., $2,000.

• Robert Shea, repair deck for owner Daniel Baumes at 321 N. Marvine Ave., $13,500.

• Eric Sterner, tear off and replace roof at 9 N. Hunter Ave., $10,500.

• Mei Rong Weng, install deck at 50 Pulsifer Drive, $3,000.

• Kathryn Szozda, repair porches at 144 S. Hoopes Ave., $450.

• Kari Brown, repair roof at 21 Florence St., $1,200.

• Michael McCall, remodel house at 31-33 Steel St., $3,000.

• Steven Milewski, remodel bathroom at 15 Peacock St., $16,195.

• Cynthia France (N.K.A. Denardo), install 139 feet of wood fence at 47 Frazee St., $1,500.

• T & E Apartments LLC, remodel rear house at 32-34 Washington St., $10,000.

• Richard Petrone, install 110 feet of wood fence at 18 N. Albany St., $1,500.

• Catherine Lang, tear off and replace garage roof at 10 Henry Drive, $5,350.

• Gail Brehm, install window at 141 S. Hoopes Ave., $1,020.

• Bernard Corcoran, install two winds and one door at 8 Scammell Ave., $4,945.

• Elizabeth O'Hern, install five windows at 22 Grove Ave., $4,444.

• Sean Kane, install one window at 106 Austin Drive, $2,405.

• Winfield Boehler, install 12 windows at 144 Dunning Ave., $13,555.

