City of Auburn building permits: April 25, 2021

• Celia Construction, redevelopment of nine buildings with 62 apartments for owner Auburn Housing Authority at 20 Thornton Ave., $1,723,138.

• Rich & Gardner, commercial remodel for owner Auburn Community Hospital at 77 Nelson St., $3,500.

• Susan Stark, repair side rear porch roof at 12 Pulaski St., $500.

• Richard J. Pinckney, tear off and replace carport roof for owner Francis A. Mastropietro at 312 Clark St., $1,500.

• Richard J. Pinckney, install siding for owner Travis M. Silcox at 50 Pulsifer Drive, $1,800.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Bibbens Properties LLC at 102 Washington St., $7,000

• Spicers Greenways Construction, rebuild front porch for owner Nathaniel Weatherspoon at 228 N. Seward Ave., $3,500.

• Steven A. Hunter, install siding on shed at 26-28 Underwood St., $700.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Jennie I. Bolha at 66 Cayuga St., $30,000.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Virginia Pelc at 94 Perrine St., $3,500.