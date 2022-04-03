City of Auburn building permits: April 3, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Feb. 26-March 7:

• J&T Family Contracting, demolish shed, replace siding and install bannister for owner Bogdanski Living Trust at 128 Lake Avenue, $800.

• Delaney CMS LLC, remodel bathroom at 41-43 Parker St., $1,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Michael L. Febles at 12 Linn Ave., $17,984.

• Jesse Sorenson, install drywall in bedroom at 12 Woodruff Place, $1,500.

• Borrell Construction Service LLC, install nine windows and repair roof for owner Keith Woodman at 102 N. Lewis St., $27,500.

• Ferro Properties, remodel bathroom for owner William Ellis at 9 Fitch Ave., $10,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Jessica M. Parsells at 53 Standart Ave., $5,000.

• Petro Rentals Inc., remodel kitchen at 53 Parker St., $4,800.

• Petro Rentals Inc., remodel kitchen at 33 Jefferson St., $600.

• Petro Rentals Inc., install window at 28-30 Barber St., $500.

• BMG Capital Inc., remodel house for owner Karmeg Enterprises Inc. at 225 N. Seward Ave., $12,500.

• Petro Rentals Inc., install door at 110 Janet St., $250.

• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., install 12 windows at 26 N. Fulton St., $5,500.

• Petro Rentals Inc., install four doors and a garage door at 112-114 Janet St., $1,200.

• Petro Rentals Inc., remodel kitchen and bathroom, install two windows, repair front porch and demolish rear and side porches at 43 Jefferson St., $2,600.

• Grillo Companies Inc., drywall in kitchen and living room and replace doors and windows at 9 E. Genesee St., $600.

• Petro Rentals Inc., remodel living room and bedroom and install nine windows and two doors at 22 Derby Ave., $7,500.

• Erie Construction Mid-West, tear off and replace roof for owner Donald L. Todd at 5 Hillside Terrace, $25,572.

• QTS Management Inc, build addition at 12 Throop Ave., $30,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear and replace roof for owner Dana R. Pattington at 107-109 Franklin St., $18,000.

• Jenna Eleanor Krantz, remodel house at 15-17 Hockeborne Ave., $20,000.

• Reilly Enterprises, tear off and replace roof for owner Karen M. Walter at 12 Brookfield Place, $12,000.

• Home Depot, install two windows for owner Patricia A. Rafferty at 33 Perry St., $1,766.

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Scott E. Murphy at 82 Elizabeth St., $10,000.

• Nolan Block LLC, install two-faced, attached, illuminated "Quilts by Commission" sign at 41-53 Genesee St., $356.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0