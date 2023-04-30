The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from April 1-14:
• Michael Stearns II, repair porch for owner Chrisopher Schafer at 116 S. Seward Ave., $1,800.
• John Flask II, tear off and replace roof for owner Alan and Karen Betz Irrevocable Trust at 14 Augustus St., $17,000.
• Michael Furgeson, repair deck and install metal roof over existing at 214 Perrine Ave., $30,000.
• Lucille Fox, install above-ground pool at 30 Linn Ave., $6,000.
• Cecilia Hutson, install metal roof over existing at 66-68 Perrine St., $12,900.
• Auburn Real Estate Co. Inc., commercial renovation of lobby area at 74 State St., $175,400.
• Timothy Reilly, install siding at 8 Frederick St., $10,000.
• Richard Snyder, install new screened-in porch for owner Todd Kelsey at 15 Meadowbrook Drive, $10,000.
• Wadeea Saleh, install attached, single-faced, non-illuminated "FORMER TIMES BARER CO. EST. 2022" sign at 95 Owasco St.
• Kristine DeChick, install 58 feet of wood fence at 9 Pimm Ave., $2,950.
• Scott Bennett, install 25 windows 38 Capitol St., $11,900.
• Mitchell Vanfleet, remodel kitchen for owner David Nervina at 23 Chase St., $11,270.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Patrick Jenkins at 16-18 Foote St., $30,000.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Cheryl Wojeski at 32 Clymer St., $7,000.
• Joseph Barbagallo, tear off and replace roof at 29 Park Ave., $4,000.
• Duane Miller, replace deck and fence for owner Mario Musso at 15 Liberty St., $2,500.
• Garrett Shepherd, tear off and replace roof at 22 Howard St., $10,000.
• Sandra Rabuano, replace deck at 77 N. Lewis St., $4,000.
• Kenneth White, install 195 feet of wood fence at 11 Ketchell St., $5,000.
• Seneca Cayuga Counties Chapter NYSARC Inc., replace railing on ramp at 89 Prospect St., $3,000.
• Joseph and Evelyn O'Hearn, remodel upstairs at 8 Burt Ave., $10,000.
• Mitchell Vanfleet, repair floor for owner Thomas Schilling at 157 Cottage St., $4,880.
• James Dunster, install sheetrock and door for owner Cynthia Speno at 35 Howard St., $10,000.
• Victoria VonRandall, remodel house at 104 Osborne St., $10,000.
• David McKeon, remodel house at 22 Kearney Ave., $100,000.
• Kathy Ward, replace porch at 8 Hoffman St., $6,000.
• James Bellnier, tear off and replace roof with metal at 217 N. Seward Ave., $4,900.
• Timothy Scullion, install deck for owner Ian Vuillemot at 42 Jarvis St., $19,625.
• Kevin Senter, tear off and replace roof at 25 Grover St., $29,000.
• Paul Sweeney, tear off and replace roof at 96 Franklin St., $9,600.
• William A. and Patricia Delanoy, tear off and replace roof at 23 Capitol St., $16,000.
• James Berry, install six windows at 33 Capitol St., $1,400.
• Jesse Sorenson, repair fascia for owner Donald Carroll at 27 Paul St., $750.
• Timothy McGinn, install above-ground pool at 9 Boyle Ave., $9,000.
• Robert Kaiser, tear off and replace part of house roof and garage roof at 211 Perrine Ave., $2,300.
• Penny David, install 73 feet of wood fence at 140 Prospect St., $600.
• William Butera, replace porch at 126 Park Place, $3,500.
• Alexis Portipilo, repair foundation at 78 Capitol St., $65.
• Robin Casper, tear off and replace roof at 10 Seminary St., $6,500.
• BMG Capital Inc., tear off and replace part of roof at 10 McMaster St., $1,500.
• The Energy Works Center, tear off and replace part of roof at 1 Hoffman St., $14,500.
