The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from April 1-14:

• Michael Stearns II, repair porch for owner Chrisopher Schafer at 116 S. Seward Ave., $1,800.

• John Flask II, tear off and replace roof for owner Alan and Karen Betz Irrevocable Trust at 14 Augustus St., $17,000.

• Michael Furgeson, repair deck and install metal roof over existing at 214 Perrine Ave., $30,000.

• Lucille Fox, install above-ground pool at 30 Linn Ave., $6,000.

• Cecilia Hutson, install metal roof over existing at 66-68 Perrine St., $12,900.

• Auburn Real Estate Co. Inc., commercial renovation of lobby area at 74 State St., $175,400.

• Timothy Reilly, install siding at 8 Frederick St., $10,000.

• Richard Snyder, install new screened-in porch for owner Todd Kelsey at 15 Meadowbrook Drive, $10,000.

• Wadeea Saleh, install attached, single-faced, non-illuminated "FORMER TIMES BARER CO. EST. 2022" sign at 95 Owasco St.

• Kristine DeChick, install 58 feet of wood fence at 9 Pimm Ave., $2,950.

• Scott Bennett, install 25 windows 38 Capitol St., $11,900.

• Mitchell Vanfleet, remodel kitchen for owner David Nervina at 23 Chase St., $11,270.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Patrick Jenkins at 16-18 Foote St., $30,000.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Cheryl Wojeski at 32 Clymer St., $7,000.

• Joseph Barbagallo, tear off and replace roof at 29 Park Ave., $4,000.

• Duane Miller, replace deck and fence for owner Mario Musso at 15 Liberty St., $2,500.

• Garrett Shepherd, tear off and replace roof at 22 Howard St., $10,000.

• Sandra Rabuano, replace deck at 77 N. Lewis St., $4,000.

• Kenneth White, install 195 feet of wood fence at 11 Ketchell St., $5,000.

• Seneca Cayuga Counties Chapter NYSARC Inc., replace railing on ramp at 89 Prospect St., $3,000.

• Joseph and Evelyn O'Hearn, remodel upstairs at 8 Burt Ave., $10,000.

• Mitchell Vanfleet, repair floor for owner Thomas Schilling at 157 Cottage St., $4,880.

• James Dunster, install sheetrock and door for owner Cynthia Speno at 35 Howard St., $10,000.

• Victoria VonRandall, remodel house at 104 Osborne St., $10,000.

• David McKeon, remodel house at 22 Kearney Ave., $100,000.

• Kathy Ward, replace porch at 8 Hoffman St., $6,000.

• James Bellnier, tear off and replace roof with metal at 217 N. Seward Ave., $4,900.

• Timothy Scullion, install deck for owner Ian Vuillemot at 42 Jarvis St., $19,625.

• Kevin Senter, tear off and replace roof at 25 Grover St., $29,000.

• Paul Sweeney, tear off and replace roof at 96 Franklin St., $9,600.

• William A. and Patricia Delanoy, tear off and replace roof at 23 Capitol St., $16,000.

• James Berry, install six windows at 33 Capitol St., $1,400.

• Jesse Sorenson, repair fascia for owner Donald Carroll at 27 Paul St., $750.

• Timothy McGinn, install above-ground pool at 9 Boyle Ave., $9,000.

• Robert Kaiser, tear off and replace part of house roof and garage roof at 211 Perrine Ave., $2,300.

• Penny David, install 73 feet of wood fence at 140 Prospect St., $600.

• William Butera, replace porch at 126 Park Place, $3,500.

• Alexis Portipilo, repair foundation at 78 Capitol St., $65.

• Robin Casper, tear off and replace roof at 10 Seminary St., $6,500.

• BMG Capital Inc., tear off and replace part of roof at 10 McMaster St., $1,500.

• The Energy Works Center, tear off and replace part of roof at 1 Hoffman St., $14,500.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…