The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from March 20-24:

• Michele Beaulieu, tear off and replace roof at 1 Arlington Ave., $6,001.

• David Seneca, remodel Suite 4 at 26 Osborne St. $15,000.

• Jamie Rathbone, install siding, repair steps and drywall in one room at 3-5 Wood St., $3,000.

• Brad Thomas, reshingle roof over existing layer for owner Steven Hurst at 1 Swift St., $4,600.

• John Stevens, install 12 windows at 207 N Marvine Ave., $25,000.

• Burton Verdi, tear off and replace roof at 118 Van Anden St., $11,000.

• Christopher Molloy, remodel bathroom and install one window at 23 Delevan St., $13,792.

• Susan Isgar, remodel house for owner Jackson Cleave at 143 N. Fulton St., $100,000.

• Robert Hodson, building addition to kitchen at 134 Chapman Ave., $150,000.

• Brian Hutchings, install garage pole barn at 72 Metcalf Drive., $17,000.

• Sandra Steigerwald, install 200 feet of chain-link fence at 228 S. Seward Ave., $10,000.

• Timothy Daly, remodel house for owner Heather McKeen at 97 Lansing St., $15,000.

• Julie Emerson, install 120 feet of vinyl fence at 410 S. Seward Ave., $5,700.

• Scott Fedigan, install 137 feet of vinyl fence at 107 Throop Ave., $9,100.

• Robert Ellison, install 172 feet of wood fence at 9 Dennis St., $6,880.

• Alyssa Butler, install 175 feet of wood fence at 115 N. Seward Ave., $7,600.

• Roland Wilson, install 105 feet of vinyl fence at 33 Wall St, 5,965.

• Ryan Morrell, tear off and replace roof at 24 Leavenworth Ave., $5,000.

• Robert Schemerhorn, repair roof and drywall in one room at 7 Vandenbosch Ave., $10,200.

• Mark Kwasniewski, install siding at 118 Hamilton Ave., $6,000.

• Vance Phillips, demolish garage at 43 Grove Ave.

• Thomas Morgan, tear off and replace roof, repair porch and install garage door at 117 Cottage St. $8,000.

• Jessica Knapp, install above-ground pool at 80 Pulaski St., $6,000.

