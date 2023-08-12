The Auburn code enforcement office has issues the following permits from July 10 to July 16:

• Chuff Renovations repair front porch steps for owner First Decision Homes LLC at 51 Capitol St., $2,600.

• Zooks Construction LLC tear off and replace front porch roof for owner Christopher Stotler at 6 Jefferson St., $7,900.

• All In Roofing & Construction LLC tear off and replace roof for owner Petro Rentals Inc. at 47 Chase St., $10,000.

• Unity House of Cayuga tear off and replace front overhang roof at 31 Market St., $1,000.

• Thomas McCormick repair front porch at 54 Walnut St., $475.

• C. Michael Exteriors Inc. install six windows for owner David Pike at 316 McIntosh Drive, $7,762.

• Syracuse Fence install 236 feet of vinyl fence for owner ABC Cayuga Inc. at 100 North St., $17,432.

• Kevin Zimmerman install one layer of metal roof for owner Dawn Conway at 89 Nelson St., $15,000.

• Justin Overstreet install above ground pool at 4 Steel St., $498.

• Spicers Greenways Construction LLC install 267 feet of wood fence for owner Lauren Trutschel at 43 Thornton Ave., $10,676.

• Krispy Krunchy Chicken install one illuminated sign for owner Walmart Inc. at 297 Grant Ave., $2,500.

• Rose Ann Burtless remodel two bedrooms at 228 Janet St., $2,600.

• Zakarya Alharbi install inground pool at 3 Brister Ave., $10,000.

• Fingerlakes Renewables Inc. mount solar array roof for owner LLC Simple Roast Coffee at 71 West St., $60,000.

• Cecilia Hutson remodel kitchen, excluding plumbing and electrical at 66-68 Perrine St., $3,000.

• JFJ Builders Inc. repair front porch for owner Teri Lee Mitchell at 59 Park Ave., $5,000.

• Penny David install above ground pool at 140 Prospect St., $1,300.

• Dalton Builders Inc. install 135 feet of chain-link fence for owner Hess Retail Stores LLC at 68 North St., $8,500.

• Helmer Construction repair roof for owner Daniel Lisano at 4 Morris St., $1,200.

• Donna Lupo replace front porch steps and railings at 23 Richardson Ave., $200.

• Kathleen Quigley tear off and replace roof at 37 Elm St., $3,500.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…