City of Auburn building permits: Aug. 2, 2020

• Ferro Property Services, commercial kitchen remodel for owner Beardsley Design Associates at 64 South St., $10,000.

• Brownie's Property Services Inc., repair and replace side and rear steps and fence for owner Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co. at 99-101 Seymour St., $2,108

• Anthony Ciampi, remodel whole house for owner U.S. Bank Trust NA at 92 Fitch Ave., $10,000

• Eastside Roofing and Home Repair, tear off and replace roof for owner Walnut Street Properties LLC at 31 Chapman Ave., $9,805.

• Roofing Guys, tear off and replace roof on house and reshingle over one layer on garage for owner Daniel J. Carr at 2 Wheeler St., $9,150.

• Seamus M. Rhodes, tear off and replace roof on garage at 116 Chapman Ave., $2,000.

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Mark Costanza at 93-95 N. Fulton St., $7,000.

• Creative Yard Design, install vinyl fence for owner Michael Aaron Hilmerson at 23 Orchard St., $7,729.

• CSTM Corp., restore roof for owner Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John at 167-169 Genesee St., $30,000.