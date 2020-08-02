City of Auburn building permits: Aug. 2, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from July 3 through July 17:
• Sunset Exteriors Roof, tear off and replace roof for owner Barbara A. Graney at 7 Sumner St., $10,000.
• John J Schattinger III, demolish garage at 24 Perry St., $500.
• Richard H. O'Brien, install 30 feet of wood privacy fence at 28-30 Frances St. $300
• Kevin E. Wilkinson, repair/replace porch at 60 Pulaski St., $500.
• Rhonda Joyner-Pender, install shed at 12 Bradford St., $3,600.
• Randy Telarico, remodel house at 7 Jarvis St., $35,000.
• Heem's Dreams LLC, repair front porch at 70-72 Holley St., $100.
• William A. Komanecky Jr., remodel upstairs apartment at 221 State St., $5,000.
• Scott D. Hesse, install siding at 44 Mary St., $5,000.
• Nicholas Kilmer, install 40 feet of wood privacy fence at 116 Clark St., $100.
• Susan M Milewski, repair/replace front porch steps and install one window at 76 Chapman Ave., $250.
• J & L Construction, repair rear porch and steps and install three windows for owner DBJ Developments LLC at 5 Baker Ave.
• Charles Sawyer, remodel downstairs apartment for owner Blue Water Apartments LLC at 166-170 Van Anden St., $5,000
• M K Construction, commercial remodel space for owner Dusel & Hogan LLC at 168 Grant Ave.
• Everette C. Trousdale Fence, replace chain-link fence with wood privacy fence at 66 Bradford St., $6,400
• Auburn Siding Window & Door, tear off and replace roof, repair front porch, install siding and point up chimney for owner Thomas A. Bunn Sr. at 161 N. Fulton St., $10,150.
• Cannon Recreation Corp., install above-ground pool for owner Jessica L Corey at 73 Havens Ave., $6,000.
• R. Jason Howard, remodel bathroom at 24 Franklin St., $10,000.
• Hutchings Masonry & Construction Inc., repair chimney for owner Michael Marinelli at 130 Cottage St., $1,700.
• JD Statewide Restorations LLC, tear off and replace roof with metal and remove chimney for owner Nathaniel S. Vitale at 90 Mary St., $10,000.
• Baliva & Sons Construction, re-shingle roof over one existing layer and tear off and replace rear flat roof for owner Billy D. Caastee at 18 Anna St., $8,500.
• Daniel J. Clingerman, bathroom remodel at 22 Jarvis St., $900.
• A & J Renovations of CNY Inc, install five windows for owner Catherine A. Diviney at 100 South St., $10,226.
• Charles T. Kemper, install shed at 138 Franklin St., $3,159.
• Sawran Garage Doors LLC, install commercial garage door for owner Jason Lesch at 147 State St., $2,500.
• Michael J Macyczko, repair rear deck at 63 Copley St., $1,000.
• Myron and Irene M. Szul, remodel one room at 142 Garrow St. Ext., $500.
• Timothy A. Reilly, install three windows for owner Michael D. and Joan M. Quill at 86 Lansing St., $1,100.
• BHJ Properties LLC, remodel house at 16 Miller St., $20,000.
• National Maintenance Supply and Service, remodel house for owner Viriginia White at 75-77 Standart Ave., $25,000.
• 711 Grove Properties LLC, remodel house at 7-11 Grove Ave., $60,000.
• Scott N. Walker, repair front porch at 33-35 Swift St., $5,000.
• Michael McNabb, install new front porch for owner Edward Brechue at 208 N. Seward Ave., $9,000.
• Ferro Properties, install siding for owner David Quinzi at 15-17 Densmore Ave., $500.
• Ferro Property Services, commercial kitchen remodel for owner Beardsley Design Associates at 64 South St., $10,000.
• Brownie's Property Services Inc., repair and replace side and rear steps and fence for owner Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co. at 99-101 Seymour St., $2,108
• Anthony Ciampi, remodel whole house for owner U.S. Bank Trust NA at 92 Fitch Ave., $10,000
• Eastside Roofing and Home Repair, tear off and replace roof for owner Walnut Street Properties LLC at 31 Chapman Ave., $9,805.
• Roofing Guys, tear off and replace roof on house and reshingle over one layer on garage for owner Daniel J. Carr at 2 Wheeler St., $9,150.
• Seamus M. Rhodes, tear off and replace roof on garage at 116 Chapman Ave., $2,000.
• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Mark Costanza at 93-95 N. Fulton St., $7,000.
• Creative Yard Design, install vinyl fence for owner Michael Aaron Hilmerson at 23 Orchard St., $7,729.
• CSTM Corp., restore roof for owner Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John at 167-169 Genesee St., $30,000.
• Brian D. Halladay, install shed at 159 N. Herman Ave., $6,300.
• Tomandl Services, tear off and replace roof for owner William Stock at 107 Chapman Ave., $5,000.
• Gerard Jones, soffit and fascia repair at 28 Westwood Drive, $2,000.
• Chelsea R. Brennan, install wood privacy fence at 65 Columbus St., $1,000.
• Jodi Baldwin, replace steps at 10 Sheridan St., $200.
• Edward H. Bell, repair front porch at 23 Cayuga St., $1,000.
• Susan L. Moore, install privacy and chain-link fence at 325 Clark St., $850.
• Eric M. Sheehan, install shed at 20 Swift St., $2,500.
• Connie Penird, install siding at 139 North St., $6,000.
