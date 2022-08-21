City of Auburn building permits: Aug. 21, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from July 11-17:

• Stephen Smith, install shed at 111 Owasco St., $3,400.

• Erie Construction Mid-West Inc., reshingle roof over existing layer for owner Luther Stenvick at 20 Hobson Ave., $14,317.

• Jakaub Spina, repair steps at 24 Arch St., $1,000.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install four windows and one door for owner Daniel L. Armistead at 24 St. Anthony St., $7,000.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install 11 windows for owner Kathy M. Hartnett at 177 N. Herman Ave., $15,520.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install 16 windows for owner Leo Leach at 105 Grove Ave. Extension, $17,174.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install six windows for owner Nancy J. Sroka at 11 Englewood Ave., $7,527.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install three windows for owner Virginia F. Androsko at 159-163 Seymour St., $3,572.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install seven windows for owner Mary Cornell at 16 Fleming St., $9,134.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install three windows for owner Charles R. Mace at 24 Grant St., $3,405.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install three doors for owner James Leone at 114 N. Marvine Ave., $7,715.

• IH Auburn Works LLC , modifications to tower at 2 Willey St., $90,000.

• Cannon Recreation Corp., install in-ground pool for owner Christopher Cappelli at 140 N. Fulton St., $40,000.

• Juhl Cos., tear off and replace roof for owner Neil G. Hoppough at 8 Seymour St., $6,500.

• D & R Landscaping & Rubbish Removal LLC, repair roof truss for owner Theresa M. Stroman at 136 Chapman Ave., $425.

• Cannon Recreation Corp., install above-ground pool for owner Danielle Marie Vermeulen at 210 N. Fulton St., $9,000.

• John Camardo, install 64 feet of wood fence at 214-216 Seymour St., $1,000.

• Santelli Lumber Co. Inc., install garage pole barn for owner Thomas Nardella at 4 Harnden St., $30,000.

• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install chain-link fence for owner Sara E. Niver at 54 Jarvis St., $2,576.

• Roof Advisors LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Bogdanski Living Trust at 128 Lake Ave., $6,000.

• Liverpool Pool and Spa Inc., install in-ground pool for owner Stephen Dec at 12 Harvard Ave., $15,000.

• James W. Parker, install above-ground pool at 8 Pleasant St., $1,500.

• John Locastro, demolish and replace shed at 248 S. Hoopes Ave., $3,000.

• Liverpool Pool and Spa Inc., install above-ground pool for owner Kathleen Fedigan at 26 Seymour St., $5,000.

• James Edmunds, remodel house at 136 Van Anden St., $18,000.

• Double K Construction LLC, install 128 feet of picket-fence for owner Gina Lee Horsford at 74 Capitol St., $5,364.

• Muldrow Properties LLC, install single-face, non-illuminated sign at 123 Genesee St., $2,000.

• Dean Pitcher, install 170 feet of chain link fence at 74 Thornton Ave., $1,300.

• Nasir Sharieff, install shed at 9 Easterly Ave., $1,700.

• Daniel J. Clingerman, install two windows and one door at 22 Jarvis St., $1,000.

• Atlas Fence, install 166 feet of vinyl fence for owner Lisa Sigona at 87 Throop Ave., $21,180.

• Bellavia's Remodeling Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Priscilla J. Feneck at 196 Van Anden St., $15,000.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…