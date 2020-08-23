City of Auburn building permits: Aug. 23, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from July 9 through July 27:
• Kevin Kiernan, install 233 of wood privacy fence for owner Erina Eccher at 28 Crescent Ave., $1,500.
• Kevin Kiernan, replace porch floor and steps for owner Carl M. Gutelius at 14 Silver Ave., $3,000.
• Richard G French, repair/replace porch roof at 44 Lexington Ave., $2,000.
• Lynn Lepak, replace roof at 33 Kensington Ave., $10,000
• Britches LLC, install two illuminated signs at 192 State St., $5,898.
• William H. Sautter, install illuminated sign at 10 Seminary St., $649.
• Petro Rentals Inc., install non-illuminated sign at 9-11 Walnut St., $249.
• Gerda Scholte, install 91 feet of wood privacy fence at 112 Washington St., $200
• Jason Woodman, install above-ground pool at 30 Pleasant St., $3,500.
• Joseph A Beniamino, repair porch at 1 Adams St., $1,000.
• Anthony T. Bartolotta, install 10 windows at 28 Hamilton Ave., $3,000.
• Tracie Marshall, tear off and replace roof at 80 Perrine St., $2,500.
• Michael Schechuk, replace entrance door for owner Gush Realty LLC at 2 James St., $2,200.
• Dale Massi, tear off and replace roof for owner Thomas J. Prue at 22 Oak St., $7,600.
• Alexandra Dubovici, repair/replace roof and siding at 230 Seymour St., $3,000.
• Paul Boucher, install window for owner Mario and Sherry Musso at 15 Liberty St., $400.
• Auburn Properties Management, commercial remodel/addition at 15 Brookfield Place., $1,000,000.
• Anthony Militello, install seven windows and sliding glass door at 21 Gaylord St., $18,000.
• Tammy O'Hora install shed at 17 Kearney Ave., $2,900.
• Mark Cool, siding and sheathing work at 22 Lincoln St., $1,000.
• Mark Cool, remodel bathroom and finish railing, soffit and siding on side and rear porches at 2-4 Baker Ave., $500.
• F. John Kruger IV, install above-ground pool at 11 Henry Drive, $4,600.
• David M. Iocolano, repair/replace fence at 182 Genesee St., $1,000.
• Alan F. Mosher, tear off and replace back porch roof at 133-135 S. Fulton St., $1,500.
• Alexander P. Vanderpool, chimney repair at 3 Elizabeth St., $7,000.
• Cynthia A. Wild, replace fence at 106 Grove Ave. Extension, $3,000.00
• Nathaniel S. Vitale, install siding at 90 Mary St., $7,200.
• William Spahn, install siding for owner John A. Montgomery at 5 Beardsley St., $2,800.
• Ryan Coe, replace retaining wall for owner Samuel Thomas at 23 Locust St., $4,000.
• Ryan Coe, exterior door and trim at 43 Wallace Ave., $500.
• Sam DeBois, remodel front enclosed porch, install exterior door and remove smaller door and window, repair siding on side of porch for owner Papasoutside LLC at 182 Seymour St., $1,500.
• Victoria J Shepardson, install 32 feet of privacy fence at 59 Capitol St., $2,150.
• Kathleen Quigley, install 53 feet of vinyl picket fence at 37 Elm St., $1,800.
• Michael Strecker, remodel kitchen, repair roof, porch and side at 131 E. Genesee St., $2,000.
• Stephen Kohler, tear off and replace roof at 33 Canoga St., $8,000.
• Katie M. MacIntyre, siding and replace front porch at 1 Bellevue Place, $10,000.
• Randy Tifft, install ramp for owner Gerda Scholte at 9 Washington St., $1,000.
• Richard J. Szakalski Sr., install 109 feet of wood privacy fence at 29 Sheridan St. $3,088.
• Mark T. Prentice, replace 180 feet of vinyl privacy fence and install 48 feet of new vinyl privacy fence at 79 Lake Ave., $2,700.
• Michael Humphrey, repair/replace deck floor boards at 86 Mary St., $1,500.
• Timothy N. Rudl, install three widows and one exterior door, build new outside wall and repair foundation at 41 Grover St., $3,500.
• Timothy Herrling, repair/replace deck for owner Cecelia B. Hutson at 66-68 Perrine St., $1,500.
• Dean Moniz, install shed at 7 Ward Lane, $4,000.
• David M. DelloStritto, repair deck at 104 N. Marvine Ave., $3,600.
• Scott Sweeney, tear off and replace roof for owner Thomas Brame at 19 Seneca Parkway, $7,000.
• Virginia G. Shepherd, soffit and fascia work and repair front porch poles at 10 Foote St., $5,000.
• Anthony J. Tabone Jr., tear off and replace roof at 37 Mary St., $9,500.
• Scott S. McIntyre, install siding at 3 Belle Ave., $3,200.
• R. Mills Holdings LLC, repair roof at 1-3 Parker St., $1,000.
• Michael Wejko, repair front steps and foundation at 7 Wadsworth St., $2,000.
• T & E Apartments LLC, remodel house at 39 Nelson St., $10,000.
• Joshua J. Janish, install above-ground pool at 4 Hillside Terrace, $3,200.
• Richard Pinckney, install siding for owner Homsite Fund Inc. at 24 Westlake Ave., $6,000.
• Anne McCarthy, build carport, tear off and replace back patio roof at 46 Perry St., $4,070.
• Peter L. Schultz, install siding at 10 Norma Drive, $8,000.
• Petro Rentals Inc., repair/replace front porch at 105 Park Place, $300.
• Petro Rentals Inc., repair/replace porches at 157 North St., $925.
• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., reshingle roof over one existing layer and install siding at 187 Cottage St., $5,780.
• Petro Rentals Inc., install 10 windows, repair exterior door and repair front and side porches at 33 Jefferson St., $1,976.
• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., install siding and repair/replace front porch at 81 N. Division St., $3,600.
• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., repair replace front door at 26 N. Fulton St., $450.
• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., repair porch roof and soffit at 81 Chapman Ave., $375.
• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., repair/replace front door at 28 N. Fulton St., $450.
• Petro Rentals Inc., tear off and replace roof at 20 Logan St., $13,750.
• Petro Rentals Inc., repair front porch at 171-173 North St., $400.
• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., repair rear siding at 42 South St., $575.
• Sean C. McLeod, tear off and replace roof at 253 E. Genesee St., $13,000.
• Alison Huey, repair/replace posts and plywood on carport and repair/replace front porch at 139-141 Perrine St., $500.
• Michael E. Mahoney, repair fence at 60 N. Fulton St., $300.
• Mark A Fritz, install 38 feet of vinyl privacy fence at 8 Lorraine Ave., $500.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Charles M. White III at 11 Perry St., $17,000.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Edward Mosher at 34 Richardson Ave., $7,200.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Sandra McLean at 18 Myrtle Ave., $11,000.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owners Sanom and William F. Potter at 1 Bostwick Ave., $17,000.
• Gromedico LLC, install six windows at 90 Washington St., $1,800.
• Leo B. Warren, build new garage at 6 Capitol St., $8,000.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Donald P. Helmer II at 12 Kensington Ave., $4,000.
• Gerald B. Servais, install sliding glass and rear porch door at 5 Wallace Ave., $2,000.
• James Waby, replace deck and install aluminum ramp for owner Robert E. McDonald at 50 Maple St., $10,000.
• Jason Yokom, repair front and side porches at 144 E. Genesee St., $6,000.
• Sam DeBois, build addition and new entrance to basement for owner Mark T. Teabo at 15 Walnut St., $19,000.
• Robert Penird, install 100 feet of vinyl chain-link fence at 9 Cottage St., $1,614.
• Roland Barreto, repair side porch for owner Michael Skomsky at 317 S. Seward Ave., $8,200.
• Sandra Jorgensen, install eight windows at 133 Washington St., $2,000.
• Mary Lou Kosters, install 120 feet of vinyl privacy fence at 27 Cross St., $1,168.
• Mitchell VanFleet, replace deck for owner Catherine Murray at 21 Grove Ave., $8,000.
• Louis T. Vasile, install 267 feet of chain-link fence at 206 N. Marvine Ave., $3,000.
• James D. Bryant, reshingle roof over one existing layer on house and tear off and replace roof on agarage at 326 Clark St., $19,000.
• John L. Thurston, re-roof for owner Susan M. Vollmer at 11 S. Lewis St., $5,000.
• Anthony T. Bartolotta, repair front porch at 28 Hamilton Ave., $500.
• Beverly Clary, tear off and replace roof at 6 Jarvis St., $10,675.
• Seamus M. Rhodes, demolish garage at 116 Chapman Ave., $500.
• James N. Casbarro, install two windows at 11 Vista St., $160.
• Mitchell VanFleet, build three-season room for owner Catherine Murray at 21 Grove Ave., $16,000.
• Ronald Starusnak, remodel house at 16-18 Gaylord St., $2,000.
