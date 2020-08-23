City of Auburn building permits: Aug. 23, 2020

• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., repair porch roof and soffit at 81 Chapman Ave., $375.

• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., repair/replace front door at 28 N. Fulton St., $450.

• Petro Rentals Inc., tear off and replace roof at 20 Logan St., $13,750.

• Petro Rentals Inc., repair front porch at 171-173 North St., $400.

• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., repair rear siding at 42 South St., $575.

• Sean C. McLeod, tear off and replace roof at 253 E. Genesee St., $13,000.

• Alison Huey, repair/replace posts and plywood on carport and repair/replace front porch at 139-141 Perrine St., $500.

• Michael E. Mahoney, repair fence at 60 N. Fulton St., $300.

• Mark A Fritz, install 38 feet of vinyl privacy fence at 8 Lorraine Ave., $500.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Charles M. White III at 11 Perry St., $17,000.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Edward Mosher at 34 Richardson Ave., $7,200.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Sandra McLean at 18 Myrtle Ave., $11,000.