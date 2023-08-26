The Auburn Code Enforcement Office issued the following permits from July 24 to July 30:

• Hammer It Home rebuild front porch for owner William Alberry at 36 Morris St., $4,500.

• Helmer Construction tear off and replace roof for owner Anne Bishop at 140 Ross St. Extension, $12,000.

• Blaze Exteriors replace existing porch for owner Amy Nuchesi at 112 S. Seward Ave., $7,000.

• Liverpool Pool and Spa Inc. install above-ground pool for owner Dontay Wilson at 93 Perrine St., $6,000.

• Stephen Dacy replace existing front porch at 24 S. Lewis St., $3,000.

• Juhl Companies rebuild existing front porch for owner William Chaimberlain at 46-48 Pulaski St., $2,000.

• Ronald Bench re-shingle roof at 31 Foote St., $3,000.

• Jodie Lynn Spinosa install addition to existing shed at 232 Franklin St., $500.

• Auburn Furniture complete commercial remodel excluding plumbing or electrical for owner David Seneca at 26 Osborne St., $60,000.

• Auburn Furniture complete whole house remodel excluding plumbing or electrical for owner 45 Owasco Street Inc. at 45 Owasco St., $400,000.

• Home Depot install three windows for owner Michael Wild at 11 Clymer St., $3,909.

• James Nervina install shed at 72 Arlington Ave., $2,000.

• Erie Home tear off and replace roof for owner Christina Tomasso at 9-11 Wood St., $31,273.

• Scanlon Enterprises LLC install shed at 215 Genesee St., $7,000.

• Cedar Ridge Builders install deck for owner Gregory Haberlau at 7 N. Albany St., $25,500.

• James Edmunds complete whole house remodel excluding plumbing and electrical at 136 Van Anden St., $5,000.

• City of Auburn demolish 1,185 square feet at 7 Church St., $0.

• Brian Belles install 23 feet of lattice fence at 61 Grant St., $400.

• Catholic Charities install and anchor pergola at 134 E. Genesee St., $1,200.

• Amanda Fritz install deck at 79 Prospect St., $15,000.

• McClurg repair existing front porch for owner Amanda Curtis at 5 Tuxill Square, $7,500.

• JD Deck and Fence install 108 feet of vinyl fence for owners Richard and Lorraine Fraher at 36 Lansing St., $6,800.

• Kyle Elliott tear off and replace porch at 7 Lawton Ave., $4,000.

• MC Townsend tear off and replace roof for owner 270 Genesee Street LLC at 270 Genesee St., $1,500.

• We Build CNY tear off and replace roof for owner David Graf at 25 Van Patten St., $8,275.

