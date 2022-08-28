City of Auburn building permits: Aug. 28, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from July 18-24:

• Jesse Sorenson, repair porch for owner Auburn Holdings 21 LLC at 5 Sumner St., $5,000.

• Richard Snyder, tear off and replace garage roof for owner Kenneth Mahoski at 193 State St., $3,000.

• Tuff Shed Inc., install shed and repair steps for owner Petro Rentals Inc. at 36 Seymour St., $5,000.

• Andrea L. Vargason, install roof over patio at 8 Button St., $2,500.

• Cerro Enterprises LLC, remodel apartment at 26 Elizabeth St., $15,000.

• Bezzie's Decks, replace porch for owner Meghan Wingerter at 131 York St., $6,500.0

• Affordable Construction, repair porch for owner Clarence VanOstrand at 207 S. Seward Ave., $3,500.

• Paul Carter, repair steps at 22 Parker St., $100.

• Olins Windows, Doors & More, install door for owner Thomas E. Smith at 113 Dawson Ave., $1,115.

• MCE Construction, remodel bathroom for owner Heidi Nightengale at 140 Cottage St., $10,000.

• Tomandl Services, repair porch for owner M. Alice Seneca at 20 Oak St., $2,000.

• Mark Cool, install siding and sheathing at 22 Lincoln St., $500.

• Mark Cool, repair porch and sheathing at 2-4 Baker Ave., $600.

• JC Property Management LLC, remodel house at 1-3 Parker St., $6,000.

• VanOstrand Family, install split rail fence at 203 S. Seward Ave., 100.

• Kathleen A. Elice install wood fence at 86 Walnut St., $315.

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Larry D. Pritchard at 113 N. Lewis St., $7,000.

Speno Music Inc., install attached, non-illuminated "Speno Music" sign at 3 E. Genesee St., $450.

Jean M. Shutter, remodel kitchen at 54-56 Hamilton Ave., $12,000.

JD Statewide Restorations LLC, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Michael J. DeForrest Revocable Trust at 105 N. Fulton St., $10,000.

Bruce Byler, raise portion of roof for owner John Hayes at 4 S. Marvine Ave., $3,000.

Olins Windows, Doors & Moore, install three doors for owner Mark Bertollini at 103 E. Genesee St., $1,249.

Johnson Enterprise, demolish garage for owner QT Enterprises Inc. at 172-174 Van Anden St., $400.

Shawn B. Mapley, install 130 feet of fence at 7 Paul St., $5,500.

Abby Row Properties LLC, repair porch at112 Osborne St., $3,000.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…