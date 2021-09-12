City of Auburn building permits: Sept. 12, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Aug. 2-22:

• James E. Main Jr., remodel pantry and side porch at 64 Lansing St., $7,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, install siding and door for owner Michael A. Stockmyer at 14 Bundy Ave., $28,000.

• A & M Graphics Inc., install free-standing "Hammond & Irving" sign for owner Hammond & Irving Inc at 254 North St., $6,193.

• A & M Graphics Inc., install free-standing "Rev Theatre Co." sign for owner Wejko Inc. at 282 North St., $1,790.

• ABC Cayuga Inc., install four signs: "Play Space," "WIC," "Child Care Solutions" at 98-104 North St.

• A &M Graphics Inc., install four signs for owner State/Dill Street LLC at 9-15 State St.

• BAMP LLC, install "Associated Medical Professionals" sign at 192 Genesee St

• Mark Cool, repair porches at 2-4 Baker Ave., $700.

• Mark Cool, siding and sheathing at 22 Lincoln St., $500.

• Next Door Properties LLC, remodel house for owner Robin C. Casper at 12 Seminary St., $250,000.

• NorthStar Roofing LLC, install metal roof over existing for owner Eliza M. Blocker at 122 Wall St., $15,000.

• Ausger Enterprises Inc., install ramp for owner PGL Properties Inc. at 1 Madison Ave., $1,700.

• Bradley Molloy, install wood fence at 2 Morris St., $400.

• Pidgeon Inc., tear off and replace part of roof for owner Joyanne S. O'Donnell a 73 Grant Ave., $4,000.

• Tarson Pools, install above-ground pool for owner Karen J. Haines at 230 Franklin St., $14,000.

• Frederick W. Clark II, repair/replace porches and siding at 44 Lansing St., $1,000.

• Arrow Fence Inc, install fence for owner Marian E. Schoonmaker at 196 N. Fulton St., $5,898.

• Kira L. Mettler, repair porch at 71 Perrine St.

• Linda S. Lupo, remove and replace shed at 57 Oak St., $5,300.

• Michael P. Baim, install fence at 151 Garrow St., $1,800.

• Bank of America, tear off and replace porches at 117 Cottage St., $5,000.

• Jeffrey J DeChick, reshingle roof at 121 Mary St., $5,000.

• T & E Apartments LLC, repair porch railings at 5-9 Burt Ave., $500.

• Sherry Salemi, front porch steps at 76 Clark St., $500.

• Baliva & Sons Construction, reshingle garage roof and second story siding for owner Mary P. McCarthy at 249 S. Hoopes Ave., $15,000.

• Pidgeon Inc., tear off and replace part of roof for owner Mario Campanello Jr. at 100 Prospect St., $2,500.

• Todd H. Carner, install fence at 167 Franklin St., $3,000.

• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install fence for owners Roderick and Trudy Jones 45 Wallace Ave., $2,500.

• Paul Benk Benk Holdings LLC, repalce porch railings at 84 Frances St., $400.

• BLS Custom, commercial remodel to make vet clinic for owner Paula Ospina at 207 Genesee St.

• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof for owner Nancy Phillips a 87 N. Division St., $5,520.

• Olins Windows, Doors & More, install doors for owner Brian and Tracey Pille at 34 Densmore Ave., $1,516.

• Nicole B. Smithler, remodel house at 20 Madison Ave., $30,000.

• Kristina E. Feocco, install shed at 49 Lake Ave., $2,500.

• Stephen J. Pelton, repair/replace porch floor baords at 65 Lake Ave., $2,000.

• Tomandl Services, repair porch for owner DBJ Developments LLC at 5 Baker Ave., $500.

• Moonstruck Of Auburn LLC, install windows and skylight at 57 Washington St., $5,000.

• Kathleen M. Scozzari, replace fence at 66 Pulsifer Drive, $900.

• Mack Construction, repair/replace porch and roof for owner Matthew S. Kopecki at 33 Sherman St., $4,200.

• Justin Kasson, remodel house at 49 N. Fulton St., $25,000.

• Brian and Tracey Pille, install windows and door at 34 Densmore Ave., $1,500.

• Sigona Contracting, tear off and replace roof for owner Scanlon Enterprises LLC at 215 Genesee St., $9,500.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, install windows for owner Julie P. Emerson at 410 S. Seward Ave., $1,500.

• Merry A. Behm, repair/replace steps at 104 Mary St., $300.

• Suzanne Converse-Clink, install windows at 114 N. Fulton St., $240.

• Timothy Gabak, install fence at 124 Chapman Ave., $1,800.

• Comfort Window, remodel basement and install windows and door for owner Thomas P. Fredette at 64 Kearney Ave., $23,992.

• Erica J. Iantuono, install shed at 128 South St., $3,000.

• Jessica Aguilar, siding at 8 Bradford St., $4,500.

• Anthony Elice Construction, install window for owners William and Margaret Stuart at 12 Hamilton Ave., $800.

• Peachy Builders, reshingle roof for owner Zachary Rescorl a 10 Perry St., $5,600.

• Liverpool Pool and Spa Inc., install above-ground pool for owner Jeffrey R. Poznoski at 12 Burgess St., $6,000.

• Jacob Smith, remodel house at 193 Perrine Ave., $1.

• Jacob Smith, tear off and replace roof for owner Louis T. Vasile at 206 N. Marvine Ave., $8,000.

• John L. Thurston, install siding or owner JDSS Holdings LLC at 117 Grant Ave., $10,000.

• Leroy Jones, install door at 48 N. Fulton St., $400.

