The Auburn code enforcement office has issues the following permits from July 3 to July 9:
· Dan’s Hauling & Demo Inc. demolish 616 square foot space for owner City of Auburn at 193 Perrine Ave., $14,600.
· Dan’s Hauling & Demo Inc. demolish 1,487 square foot space for owner City of Auburn at 103 Seymour St., $17,600.
· City of Auburn demolish 1,553 square foot space at 107-109 Wall St., $44,400.
· Lakeside Roofing tear off and replace roof for owner Melanie Crim at 185 Washington St., $11,000.
· MKAZ LLC install siding, roof and garage door for owner Michael Kazanivsky at 50 Perrine St., $1,000.
· Bell Construction tear off and replace roof for owner Brian Belles at 61 Grant St., $5,000.
People are also reading…
· Richard Spafford install pool at 35 Thornton Ave., $300.
· Lawrence Church remodel kitchen, excluding plumbing and electrical, at 48 Clymer St., $80,000.
· All In Roofing & Construction LLC partially tear off and replace roof for owner MASCO24 LLC at 24 McMaster St., $8,500.
· Javier Moran Llanes remodel whole house, excluding plumbing, at 2 Thornton Ave., $2,900.
· J&T Family Contracting repair soffit and railing on deck for owner Mary Tette at 9 Sheldon Ave., $1,200.
· Lakeside Roofing tear off and replace roof of car port for owner James Pelc at 2 Bailey St., $3,500.
· Jim Byrne Contracting install siding for owner Edward Guzylak at 14 Hamilton Ave., $4,700.
· Ronald Vanacore repair siding and roof at 171 Lake Ave., $15,000.
· Helmer Construction shingle over one layer of roof for owner Thomas Donahue at 72 South St., $4,500.
· Cooper’s Roofing and Contracting LLC tear off and replace roof for owner Catherine Murray at 21 Grove Ave., $2,000.
· Zooks Construction LLC tear off and replace roof for owner Michael Bryden at 21-23 Wood St., $16,800.
· Top Tier Roofing LLC repair roof section for owner William Suhr at 156 N. Fulton St., $3,000.
· Jeffrey Lockhart repair porch steps and railings at 241 S. Hoopes Ave., $1,000.
· Thomas Bennett install shed at 132 Lake Ave., $12,000.
· Energy Savers Inc. install seven windows for owner Chelsea Cooper at 4 Garrow St., $8,600.
· Mark Pinchak replace porch decking on side at 111 Franklin St., $254.
· John Conway install six windows at 5 Sherwood St., $1,000.
· Jayson Perez install shed and 58 feet of vinyl fence at 109 Norris Ave., $705.
· Cannon Recreation Corporation install above ground pool for owner Kevin Laning at 48 Chase St., $7,200.
· Cannon Recreation Corporation install above ground pool for owner Thomas and Donna Barnard at 269 State St., $11,000.
Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…