The Auburn code enforcement office has issues the following permits from July 3 to July 9:

· Dan’s Hauling & Demo Inc. demolish 616 square foot space for owner City of Auburn at 193 Perrine Ave., $14,600.

· Dan’s Hauling & Demo Inc. demolish 1,487 square foot space for owner City of Auburn at 103 Seymour St., $17,600.

· City of Auburn demolish 1,553 square foot space at 107-109 Wall St., $44,400.

· Lakeside Roofing tear off and replace roof for owner Melanie Crim at 185 Washington St., $11,000.

· MKAZ LLC install siding, roof and garage door for owner Michael Kazanivsky at 50 Perrine St., $1,000.

· Bell Construction tear off and replace roof for owner Brian Belles at 61 Grant St., $5,000.

· Richard Spafford install pool at 35 Thornton Ave., $300.

· Lawrence Church remodel kitchen, excluding plumbing and electrical, at 48 Clymer St., $80,000.

· All In Roofing & Construction LLC partially tear off and replace roof for owner MASCO24 LLC at 24 McMaster St., $8,500.

· Javier Moran Llanes remodel whole house, excluding plumbing, at 2 Thornton Ave., $2,900.

· J&T Family Contracting repair soffit and railing on deck for owner Mary Tette at 9 Sheldon Ave., $1,200.

· Lakeside Roofing tear off and replace roof of car port for owner James Pelc at 2 Bailey St., $3,500.

· Jim Byrne Contracting install siding for owner Edward Guzylak at 14 Hamilton Ave., $4,700.

· Ronald Vanacore repair siding and roof at 171 Lake Ave., $15,000.

· Helmer Construction shingle over one layer of roof for owner Thomas Donahue at 72 South St., $4,500.

· Cooper’s Roofing and Contracting LLC tear off and replace roof for owner Catherine Murray at 21 Grove Ave., $2,000.

· Zooks Construction LLC tear off and replace roof for owner Michael Bryden at 21-23 Wood St., $16,800.

· Top Tier Roofing LLC repair roof section for owner William Suhr at 156 N. Fulton St., $3,000.

· Jeffrey Lockhart repair porch steps and railings at 241 S. Hoopes Ave., $1,000.

· Thomas Bennett install shed at 132 Lake Ave., $12,000.

· Energy Savers Inc. install seven windows for owner Chelsea Cooper at 4 Garrow St., $8,600.

· Mark Pinchak replace porch decking on side at 111 Franklin St., $254.

· John Conway install six windows at 5 Sherwood St., $1,000.

· Jayson Perez install shed and 58 feet of vinyl fence at 109 Norris Ave., $705.

· Cannon Recreation Corporation install above ground pool for owner Kevin Laning at 48 Chase St., $7,200.

· Cannon Recreation Corporation install above ground pool for owner Thomas and Donna Barnard at 269 State St., $11,000.

