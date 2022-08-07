City of Auburn building permits: Aug. 7, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from July 1-10:

• Garvin Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Scott Morey at 23 Perry St., $18,000.

• Lopez Construction, remodel house, tear off and replace roof, install seven windows and three doors for owner John Hurd at 71 Chapman Ave., $10,000.

• Richard Snyder, remodel two bathrooms for owner Michael T. Bennett at 60 Seymour St., $3,000.

• Michael N. Heckstall, remodel kitchen at 121-123 N. Fulton St., $6,000.

• Doug DeVall Contracting, repair porch for owner Gabrielle DiMora at 34-36 Hamilton Ave., $6,900.

• Terry Shaw, repair porch at 80 Clark St., $800.

• Tracy McLeod, repair porch at 27 Thornton Ave., $3,000.

• Jerry Sylvester, remodle house at 12 Seymour St., $1,000.

• Cayuga Centers, commercial remodel at 101 Hamilton Ave., $15,000.

• Pidgeon Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Gay C. Wolf at 33 Paul St., $18,000.

• Paradise Builders, install new deck for owner Douglas DeLong at 30 Anderson Circle, $20,000.

• Mary Lee Gunn, repair porch at 79-81 N. Fulton St., $500.

• H & H Home Improvement, repair porch for owner Roland Carnicelli at 14 Orchard Ave., $4,900.

• H & h Home Improvement, repair deck for owner Anthony Passarella 30-32 Case Ave., $3,000.00

• Alan Coleman, reshingle roof over existing layer at 32-34 Delevan St., $3,000.

• Brian K. Hutchings, tear off and replace roof at 72 Metcalf Drive, $15,000.

• Edward M. Charles, repair roof at 114 Lake Ave., $3,000.

• William Komanecky, remodel apartment at 221 State St., $5,000.

• Roofing Guys, tear off and replace roof for owner Guy Cosentino at 121 S. Herman Ave., $20,000.

• Cannon Recreation Corp., install above-ground pool for owner Lee Shellhammer at 15 Seneca Parkway, 8,500.

• Jesse Sorenson, reshingle roof over existing layer and install two doors for owner Rose Gentile at 140 Prospect St., $8,800.

• Olins Window, Doors & More, install door for owner East Genesee Realty Inc. at 116 Standart Ave., $925.

• Atlas Fence, install 145 feet of fence for owner Kimberly Kopec at 209 N. Fulton St., $5,000.

