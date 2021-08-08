City of Auburn building permits: Aug. 8, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from July 12-Aug. 1:
• Thomas Banach, replace handrails for owner Xome Field Services at 146 Curtis Place, $300.
• Maurice I. Schwartz Towers Inc., install vinyl privacy fence around Dumpster.
• Marc Breault, install above-ground pool for owner Rachel M. Ashton at 88 Grant Ave., $7,000.
• Heather A. Austin, remove front porch and replace with concrete pad at 280-284 Seymour St., $1,000.
• Anthony J. Tabone Jr, replace railings and steps at 37 Mary St., $1,200.
• RLS Structures Inc., build pole barn for owner Karen Bianco at 40 Burt Ave., $23,000.
• BMG Enterprises Inc., repair rear porch, roof and siding at 9-11 Beardsley St., $400.
• Grillo Companies Inc., replace rear porch at 67 Burt Ave., $925.
• Petro Rentals Inc., demolish side rear porch and repair lower roof at 53 Parker St., $875.
• Bel-Aire Apartments Inc., repair side roof and soffit on two-family Ross Place house and repair front porch roof and steeple roof at 202-206 Genesee St., $900.
• Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity, remodel house at 144 Wall St., $22,000.
• Cannon Pools, install pool for owner Maureen L. Prall at 54 Capitol St., $6,000.
• Lisa M. Palladino, replace rear steps at 131 N. Division St., $400.
• Matthew and Hannah Dillon, install siding at 138-140 Dunning Ave., $2,800.
• Aaron Brahney, install gazebo at 23 Augustus St., $1,000.
• Paul J. Marek, soffit and facia repair/replacement at 169 Franklin St., $500.
• Kenneth Knapp, install 15 windows at 60-62 Cottage St., $3,000.
• Butler Fence, install wood privacy fence for owner Jeffrey A. Lafler at 38 Seymour St., $3,650.
• Sun Environmental Corp., demolish old warehouse for owner Nucor Steel Auburn at 20 York St., $88,650.
• Upstate NY Remodeling, repair/replace deck for owner Juan Otero at 26-28 Seminary St., $9,300.
• Lake Country Heart, repair/replace part of roof for owner Jeremy Ferris at 38 Augustus St., $5,000.
• Liverpool Pool and Spa, install above-ground pool for owner Anthony R. Calcagno at 20 Meadowbrook Drive, $6,366.
• Brenda Coleman, repair chimney for owner Amber Spain-Mosher at 25 Sheridan St., $1,000.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Keeley Living Trust at 14 Clymer St., $9,000.
• Wally Kline, build pantry at 63 N. Lewis St., $3,000.
• Kevin Kiernan, rebuild/replace porch and steps for owner Carmela M. Barbagallo at 113 N. Hoopes Ave., $9,700.
• Kirk W. Lang, install shed at 62 Pulaski St., $2,150.
• Lily's Pumbing, add bathroom, replace garage door and repair chimney for owner Michael P. Talbot at 42 Grover St., $20,000.
• William Mackay, add garage and two windows at 39 Grove Ave., $9,000.
• Mark W. Johnson, roof at 17 Underwood St., $5,000.
• Priore Constrution Services LLC, install emergency generator for AT&T for owner City Of Auburn at 85 Osborne St., $23,000.
• Auburn Siding Window and Door, install four windows for owner Barbara and Daniel Barski at 9 Dayton St., $800.
• Baliva & Sons, demolish front porch for owner Stefan R. Bandas at 210 Genesee St., $3,000.
• Jeffrey Galka, tear off and replace roof at 16 Augustus St., $8,000.
• Cannon Pools, intall above-ground pool for owner Edward Carroway at 3 Vandenbosch Ave., $6,000.
• Prison City Farmhouse LLC, temporary event space, barn renovations, ADA ramp and stairs and seasonal tasting barn at 251 North St., $60,000.
• Brian Wheat, install wood privacy fence at 67 South St., $1,000.
• Cannon Pools, install above-ground pool for owner Scott J. Gallaro at 30 St Anthony St., $6,000.
• Frank Calimeri Post, install sign/banner reading "ALL VETERANS AND VETERAN FAMILIES WELCOME" at 42 Clark St., $2,000.
• B&G Construction and Painting, install 10 windows for owner Rare Metes LLC at 78 Owasco St., $600.
• Syracuse Fence, install vinyl picket fence for owner Deborah Mead at 9 Linn Ave., $1,660.
• Kathleen Tompkins, install above-ground pool at 76 Frances St., $1.
• Innovative Tile & Stone Inc., repair/replace side and rear steps for owner Donald R. Phelps Jr. at 99-101 Seymour St., $2,108.
• Keith D. Gibbs, install siding and 12 windows at 179 Perrine Ave., $6,000.
• C. Michale Exteriors Inc., install 20 windows for owner Aleksandr Igorovich Voytovich at 43 Hamilton Ave., $31,901.
• Travis J. Poole, install vinyle privacy fence at 22 Linn Ave., $1,500.
• Brian Lozier, tear off and replace roof for owner Jared M. Georgi at 9 Kearney Ave., $30,000.
• East Hill Family Medical, retaining wall at 144 Genesee St., $80,000.
• Stacey Church, install wood privacy fence at 33 Dexter Ave., $900.
• R & M Associates LLC, remodel house at 16-18 John St., $20,000.
Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…