City of Auburn building permits: Aug. 8, 2021

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Keeley Living Trust at 14 Clymer St., $9,000.

• Wally Kline, build pantry at 63 N. Lewis St., $3,000.

• Kevin Kiernan, rebuild/replace porch and steps for owner Carmela M. Barbagallo at 113 N. Hoopes Ave., $9,700.

• Kirk W. Lang, install shed at 62 Pulaski St., $2,150.

• Lily's Pumbing, add bathroom, replace garage door and repair chimney for owner Michael P. Talbot at 42 Grover St., $20,000.

• William Mackay, add garage and two windows at 39 Grove Ave., $9,000.

• Mark W. Johnson, roof at 17 Underwood St., $5,000.

• Priore Constrution Services LLC, install emergency generator for AT&T for owner City Of Auburn at 85 Osborne St., $23,000.

• Auburn Siding Window and Door, install four windows for owner Barbara and Daniel Barski at 9 Dayton St., $800.

• Baliva & Sons, demolish front porch for owner Stefan R. Bandas at 210 Genesee St., $3,000.

• Jeffrey Galka, tear off and replace roof at 16 Augustus St., $8,000.